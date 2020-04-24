Suffice it to say, Bob Huggins is no fan of the NCAA’s likely decision to allow transfers to gain immediate eligibility.
When discussing it recently, West Virginia’s men’s basketball coach minced no words with his evaluation.
“I think what’s going on is dead wrong,” he said. “This immediate transfer thing is ridiculous.”
The NCAA Division I council was supposed to discuss the policy change — which would grant all student-athletes the ability to transfer once and be immediately eligible at their next school — on Friday. There was talk that the change could be postponed to the 2021-22 season, but Associated Press reporter Ralph Russo tweeted Thursday night that it looked like it was “full speed ahead” to happen in 2020-21.
Once the NCAA passes the change, all transfers in the portal will be immediately eligible at their next destination.
Looking at the college basketball transfer list compiled by Stadium, the road from school to school moves in all directions. Some players are moving from major conferences to mid-majors, like former South Charleston standout Brandon Knapper, who recently transferred from WVU to Eastern Kentucky. Some are moving from smaller schools to power conferences, like guard Holland Woods moving from Portland State in the Big Sky Conference to Arizona State in the Pac-12.
That’s no fun for coaches at smaller schools, Huggins said, who have to worry about players setting off for larger schools and having to constantly scour the transfer portal to replenish the roster.
“I’d hate to be a mid-major coach right now,” Huggins said.
And some players are making lateral moves, like Alan Griffin moving from Illinois in the Big Ten to Syracuse in the ACC.
Huggins doesn’t believe all those moves will turn out the way those players hope they will.
“I think the theory is you go from a high major to a mid-major, you have a better career, and that hasn’t been the case,” he said. “If you look at our guys who have transferred down with the idea they’re going to show the NBA what they can do in a system catered for them, they haven’t done that.”
The Mountaineers had five players transfer out during or after the 2018-19 season — Trey Doomes, Andrew Gordon, Beetle Bolden, Wes Harris and Lamont West — though in Harris’ case, he had little choice. Harris was dismissed from the team along with Esa Ahmad for team rule violations. Some improved, though none made giant leaps, while others saw their totals regress.
Here’s how each fared at their new destinations:
n Doomes, who originally was supposed to redshirt in 2018-19 but ended up playing 12 games for WVU, played 29 games as a reserve last season at Chattanooga, averaging 3.5 points in 9.6 minutes per game.
n Bolden, who averaged 12.2 points and shot 40.9 percent from the floor in his last season for WVU, averaged 8.5 points and shot 33.5 percent from the field during his one season at Alabama.
n Gordon, who averaged 7.0 minutes, 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in his one season at WVU, averaged 10.6 minutes, 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds with Louisiana Tech.
n West, who averaged 11.1 points in 24.9 minutes per game in his final season at WVU, averaged 9.5 points in 21.3 minutes per game in his lone season at Missouri State.
n Harris went from 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in his last season at WVU to 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds at his first season at Tennessee State.
While coaches might not be able to stop players from transferring, Huggins believes they should do what they can to advise those players of what to actually expect if they move.
“I think our biggest deal is to try to make some sense and educate our guys to the reality of what it is, not what some guy off the street tells them or someone who’s trying to make a dollar off them,” he said. “We’ve got to, at some point in time, get back to reality.”
He’d like to get some help from the NCAA, though he isn’t optimistic if the rule change passes.
“I think maybe if those guys making decisions over in Indianapolis had to do what we had to do,” he said, “and have to deal and have to see kids make really horrible decisions because they were convinced to do that and allowed to do that by our current structure, I think they’d maybe have a different opinion over the whole deal, too.
“If in fact it is true that they do care about student-athletes.”