West Virginia University’s men’s basketball team will have a Southeastern Conference foe on the other side of the court when it opens November’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
The Mountaineers will face Texas A&M in the first round of the eight-team tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 25-27. The tournament takes the place of the Battle 4 Atlantis that was scheduled for the Bahamas, but was moved due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The winner of that 2 p.m. Nov. 25 game will face the winner between Ohio State and Memphis, which will tip off that day at 4:30 p.m. WVU’s game will be televised on ESPN. The winners’ bracket game of that foursome begins at noon Nov. 26 on ESPN. The losers of those two games play at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 on ESPN2.
The other half of the bracket features Creighton versus Utah and Dayton versus Wichita State. The tournament championship will be held Nov. 27, time and network to be determined.
Of those eight teams, four finished last season in the Associated Press sportswriters top 25 poll. Dayton finished third, Creighton seventh, Ohio State 19th and WVU 24th.
In maintaining the safety of all participants, every member of every team’s traveling party will be tested regularly after they arrive in Sioux Falls. They all will remain in a controlled environment for the duration of their stay.
Tickets for the event will go on sale Nov. 1 with a limited amount available for each game. Masks will be required for all spectators and will be available for free at the door.