West Virginia forward Mohamed Wague (11) is defended by Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
MORGANTOWN -- Jalen Bridges said before Baylor's game against West Virginia on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum that he requested 19 tickets for family and friends. He joked with Baylor reporters before the game there would be a “little Jalen Bridges/Baylor section.”
The Fairmont native didn’t receive a warm welcome, however.
Amid boos and chants directed at him by WVU fans throughout the game, the former Mountaineer posted a double-double to help Baylor notch its first Big 12 Conference victory of the season with an 83-78 win.
“Playing here for three years, I kind of knew how it was for an opposing team to come in here,” Bridges said. “I knew they boo somebody every game, so it just happened to be me tonight, obviously because I went here.
“This is one of the best atmospheres you can play in in the sport, in college basketball, and my teammates had my back tonight and we just put our faith in the Lord that we’d go out there and play hard, and if we win, we win. That’s God’s will and we won, so it was God’s will.”
The 6-foot-7 junior forward received boos whenever he walked out to the court, when he was introduced and when he was involved in plays. He endured chants of “traitor” early in the game that later evolved to “Jalen sucks” and “(expletive) you, Jalen.”
“It’s going to be a great environment and they’re going to try to get on his head, but our main thing was just keep him level-headed, play like yourself and embrace our culture that we play with, our culture of joy and we’ll see where the chips fall,” said Baylor freshman Keyonte George, who scored a game-high 32 points in the win. “He went out there and played hard, did what he was supposed to do and we were behind him.”
Bridges scored the first points of the game, and finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in 15 minutes. The Bears (11-5 overall, 1-3 Big 12) never trailed in the first half, and WVU (10-6, 0-4) took the lead for the first time midway through the second half. Baylor eventually retook the lead with 2:50 to play and held on for the victory.
“I wouldn’t say I ever go out and try to prove anything,” Bridges said. “I know fully what I’m capable of, I know my game better than anyone else because it’s my game, so I just go out there and compete, try to make winning plays and give my team a chance to win.”
Baylor coach Scott Drew said there wasn’t much preparation in terms of Bridges’ return - “two buzzer-beater losses keep you pretty occupied,” he said - but added the Bears wanted to have his back.
Bridges led Fairmont Senior High School to four straight state championship games, with wins in two. He was captain of the Class AA Boys All-State Basketball First Team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, and in 2019 he received the Bill Evans Award, which is given annually to the state's player of the year.
He appeared in 62 games across three seasons at WVU and averaged 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. He started all 33 games last year for the Mountaineers with 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Bridges has started all 16 games for Baylor this season and is averaging 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds.
“I know Jalen Bridges has a lot of people that he loves and cares for here,” Drew said. “I know he played a great game today, and he’s real appreciative of his time here and their development. He’s learned a lot and grown a lot here. I get to benefit from that because he’s been coached by a Hall of Famer. He’s a lot better player than when he first got here because of coach (Bob) Huggins.”