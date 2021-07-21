West Virginia University alumnus and current Best Virginia guard Chase Harler has agreed on a professional contract with Jämtland Basket, a team based in Östersund, Sweden, for the upcoming season. The team competes in Basketligan Swedish, the top tier league in that country.
The club also released this article announcing the signing. Translated and edited for clarity:
"Jämtland Basket and guard Chase Harler have agreed on a contract for next season. The 23-year-old American joins the Östersund team after his first year as a foreign professional in Lithuania.
"The 191-cm tall American from West Virginia had the opportunity to stay in the immediate area during college and belonged to the legendary coach Bob Huggins (at) West Virginia University in perhaps the best college league, (the) Big 12, for four seasons.
"Harler had to work hard for playing time during the first seasons in fierce competition with future stars. He was also a teammate with former Jämtland player Teyvon Myers for one season. After 16 minutes of playing time per match during the senior year, Chase received a professional offer from Lithuania and was together with another Jämtland acquaintance, Modestas Kumpys, was one of the league’s best players during his debut season with an average of 15 points per match and over 40% behind the 3-point line.
"'Chase is a hard-working player with a good shot and overall good technique. We see him primarily as “2nd” (guard) but he can also relieve on position 1 and also 3. We also have high expectations of him in the defensive game. We quickly got good references on Chase, liked his attitude on the pitch and we think the year in Lithuania where he got a bigger role offensively has been important for his development. It will be exciting to work with him', said Jämtland’s head coach Adnan Chuk."