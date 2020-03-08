Three West Virginia University men's basketball players were included among those honored in the Big 12's annual awards, announced Sunday.
Freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe was selected to the All-Big 12 second team by league coaches, with sophomore forward Derek Culver landing on the honorable mention list.
Tshiebwe was also picked for the conference's All-Newcomer team and was a unanimous selection for the Big 12's All-Freshman team, where he was joined by teammate Miles "Deuce" McBride.
No Mountaineers won individual awards handed out by the league Sunday. Kansas senior forward Udoka Azubuike was picked as the Big 12 Player of the Year, Kansas junior guard Marcus Garrett was named Defensive Player of the Year, Baylor sophomore Davion Mitchell is the Newcomer of the Year and Texas Tech guard Jahmi'us Ramsey was named Freshman of the Year. Baylor senior guard Devonte Bandoo (Sixth Man Award), Baylor senior forward Freddie Gillespie (Most Improved Player) and Baylor coach Scott Drew (Coach of the Year) rounded out the individual awards.
League champion Kansas landed two players -- Azubuike and sophomore guard Devon Dotson -- on the All-Big 12 first team. The pair of Jayhawks are joined on the first team by Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler, Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle and TCU senior guard Desmond Bane. Along with Tshiebwe, Baylor's Gillespie and junior guard MaCio Teague, Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton and Texas Tech's Ramsey make up the second team.
The All-Big 12 third team picks are made up of Mitchell, Baylor's Mark Vital, KU's Garrett, Oklahoma's Brady Manek and Texas guard Matt Coleman.
The Associated Press also selects an All-Big 12 team, which will be announced Tuesday, with individual awards for Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Coach of the Year.
West Virginia is the No. 6 seed in this week's Big 12 tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City with the Mountaineers scheduled play No. 3 Oklahoma at 9 p.m. Thursday.