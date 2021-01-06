With COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations still rising, the WVU Coliseum will remain off limits to fans through at least Jan. 24,
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with the University, local and state officials, made that announcement on Wednesday evening, extending the ban that has existed for all winter sports at the school.
Only essential game operations personnel, families and guests of the players and coaches will be admitted. Expected capacity at home events from Jan. 25 and beyond will be determined by local public health conditions at the time, but there is no guarantee that venues will be opened then.
Basketball season ticket holders from last season will maintain ticket priority for next year, regardless of their purchase status in 2020-21.
All men’s and women’s home basketball games as well as home wrestling and gymnastics events will either be televised on the ESPN family of networks or streamed through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.