When this basketball season started, the buzz was centered on West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, who came into the year with 900 wins. As his team won 13 its first 15 games, he roared past a line of Hall of Fame coaches until he stood third among active coaches and fifth all-time.
As the year played out, he became a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, an honor that seemed to be simply a formality.
But Huggins better hope they voted early, for the focus has changed completely.
After losing to Oklahoma 72-59 Tuesday night in Norman, he was looking at what once was an unlikely event to close out this season. Having lost 14 of his last 15 games, if he were to lose the regular-season finale at home to TCU and then in WVU’s first game in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, he would finish a season that started with 900 wins looking at 400 losses.
It’s unimaginable, yet so very real.
What’s more, with this latest defeat, his Big 12 regular-season conference record in 13 years coaching at his alma mater stands at 89 wins and 89 losses.
He has handled it with class, but you know it’s eating him up from the inside out.
He is a man accustomed to winning, a man who has spent his career taking other people’s castoffs or players overlooked for whatever reason and turning them into winners. Twice he has gone to the Final Four.
This year he won’t go to the NCAAs. Might not even go to the NIT.
He admits he’s frustrated.
“It’s frustrating when guys don’t listen,” he said. “It frustrating when guys don’t listen and learn.”
Some fans are wondering if the game has passed him by, but it is far more likely that the game has gone on a detour rather than going past Huggins. He believes as he always has in fundamentals, in building character, in turning boys into men.
He loves the school from which he graduated, the state in which he was born, the people who live here and come to his games, people who sold out the Coliseum for the last game against Texas despite the dreadful season.
Huggins indicated Tuesday night that he’ll be back at it again next year, in case anyone had any doubts.
“Probably a couple of guys will not be suited up for the next game,” he said.
He’s hinted at that before, but has never pulled the trigger on such a move. Other than benching Gabe Osabuohien for a game after he earned three technical fouls in two games, Huggins has spoken of suspensions or dismissals from his roster but not moved on it.
That may have hurt him, and he knows it.
“If I don’t do something after I told them and told them I would, I lose credibility,” he said. “And I need credibility when I try to build up this team next year.”
In many ways he believes he’s been too soft on them, and that has rubbed off. They never played with the edge with which his other teams played, never had the desire and enthusiasm of past teams who that with defense and rebounding, two areas absent this season.
“I looked back on the last time this sort of thing happened to us and I played all those freshmen,” Huggins said. “I don’t want to do that with these freshmen. I don’t want to burn a year of their eligibility. I wish I could.
“We got to play the guys who really want to play. We got some guys that don’t do anything they are asked to do and when they’re asked to stop doing things they keep doing them. We don’t need it. We got pouters, we got sulkers … don’t make a shot, don’t get a rebound. We got a whole bunch of guys who need to grow up.”
This Oklahoma game was an example. Malik Curry continued his hot streak, Pauly Paulicap came out of nowhere to score 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting while grabbing five rebounds and giving the kind of effort that Huggins expects, but those were exceptions, not the rule.
But Taz Sherman didn’t have the kind of evening he had been stringing together in his pre-COVID, pre-concussion days, scoring only 11 points. The search party is still out looking for Sean McNeil’s shot, which has left him so badly that he went 1 for 8 with some truly ugly misses.
In the last four games, McNeil is 7 for 24 from the floor and 3 for 12 from 3-point range.
It’s too late now to save this season but next year becomes critical for Huggins and his sanity.