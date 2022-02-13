As a senior, West Virginia’s Gabe Osabuohien has to know better.
For the second consecutive game, and the third time this year, the hard-playing forward let his emotions get the best of him, as he directed comments to an official. And for the second consecutive game, he crossed the line … as in, way over.
Going off the court at halftime of last Tuesday’s win over Iowa State, Osabuohien let loose one blast too many and was hit with a technical foul, giving the Cyclones a pair of free throws before the second half began.
Then, in the waning moments of the Mountaineers’ 81-58 loss at Oklahoma State, he let go with blasts that drew not one but two technical fouls — apparently from veteran official Gary Maxwell — and was ejected from the game.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins placed no blame on Maxwell for the incident.
“Gabe’s behavior is not what we are about,” Huggins said on his postgame radio show Saturday. “This is the third time [this season], and it was two different officials, Final Four officials. It’s not the officials.
“Gabe continues to run his mouth,” the coach added, picking up the topic in postgame interviews with the media. “He’s been told and told and told, but he continues to do it. He got away with it a little bit early, but [officials] get tired of it. That’s 100% his fault.”
“I told him, [assistant coach] Larry [Harrison] told him, the officials told him. They’ve tried to talk to him. It hasn’t helped.”
No matter how frustrated Osabuohien is with West Virginia’s play, no matter how passionate he is, such actions are unacceptable.
Everyone can make a mistake, can let their emotions boil over, and for a player who depends on that fuel, as Osabuohien does, it can at least be understood. But this is now two games in a row in which he has been whistled for a technical foul, and a 10-minute seat on the bench in the second half of the Iowa State game didn’t reinforce that his actions were out of line.
This has clearly become an issue with which Huggins needs to deal more forcefully, and it doesn’t matter that the whistles, and resulting shots, didn’t affect the outcome of Saturday’s game. The last thing anyone wants is for his reputation to be stained, however slightly, by incidents such as this.