There are many words that can be used to describe Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins, and most of them carry at least some sense of the determined and driven approach that has defined both his playing and coaching careers.
The Mountaineer mentor, now entering his 16th season as the head of WVU's men’s basketball program at his alma mater, has never backed down from challenges.
Gritty. Intense. Battler. Pugnacious. Pick your adjective, and they all apply, going back to his roots. Whether as the state player of the year in Ohio as a senior in high school, or as a collegian battling to work his way to team MVP honors, he exhibited the same aggressive playing and practice style.
That carried over to his coaching, and while he admits he might have mellowed just a bit over the years, with fewer fiery outbursts, there’s still no doubt about the motivations that lie at his core.
Thus, it was no surprise to hear Huggins, who has been involved in hoops for more than 60 years, utter and re-utter one word repeatedly as his 2022-23 team prepared to open formal practices. That term, applied across the board from individual players to the theme of practices to the reason why he believes his squad will be much improved from a year ago, is “competitive.”
The definition of that term has many shadings and subtleties, but in Huggins’ usage, it’s quite straightforward. “Eager to do better than others in an activity, especially in trying to win in a sports activity,” reads one definition.
That’s what Huggins sees in his largely revamped roster, which features nine new faces, arriving at WVU via several different paths. His hope, and his early read on his team from the limited practices allowed with the coaching staff present to this point, is that his players will benefit from pushing one another, honing their abilities to become better players.
That wasn’t the case a season ago, as a roster that featured seven new additions failed to measure up to the toughness standards that have been the foundation of many of Huggins' most successful teams. He even employed the dreaded S word -- soft -- in describing the overall demeanor of that squad.
“We didn’t compete the way we needed to compete,” Huggins said of last year’s team, which was just the fifth of his career to finish with a losing record. “You take Gabe [Osabuohien] out of it, and we were really soft. We need to get tougher.”
There’s probably no bigger smack in the face for an athlete than to receive such a label — that is, if the game matters to him or her.
And while Huggins wasn’t trying to excuse the 16-17 overall mark and last-place conference finish that resulted, he was clear in explaining that his restructuring of this year’s roster began with identifying those that would battle for playing time, would push each other and would improve just as he did during his playing career, and as his best teams did on the practice court.
Upping the competitive nature of his team was a multi-pronged approach. He kept the players who did display that attribute last year. He signed freshmen who exhibited it in their prep careers. And perhaps most importantly, he accepted transfers who had already shown it in previous stops in their college careers with Erik Stevenson, Joe Toussaint and Emmitt Matthews, being three of the primary examples.
“Those guys have been around, they’ve played for good coaches, they’ve played in very competitive leagues,” Huggins said of the trio, who count SEC, Big 10, Big 12 and Pac-12 playing time on their resumes.
All of them know that in order to succeed at this level of basketball, they have to sustain effort every day, go after every loose ball, push themselves at every opportunity in the weight room and on the court.
It’s not just about experience, though. It’s about those players showing that drive to prove themselves, and to improve themselves, in every situation, and not only those on the floor.
Take, for example, transfer Jimmy Bell. The 6-foot-10 native of Saginaw, Michigan, came to WVU this past spring tipping the scales at somewhere north of 350 pounds. There was obviously no way he could play any sort of significant minutes in Huggins’ system at that weight, so he, along with the Mountaineer strength and nutrition staff, began a plan and workout regimen that would allow him to be in that mix.
As anyone who has ever battled to lose weight knows, a competitive approach and attitude to that process is necessary, and Bell has demonstrated it, dropping at least 70 pounds (and perhaps more) while still maintaining the strength and power that should allow him to be an imposing presence inside.
It’s that sort of self-motivation, that drive, that, yes, competitiveness, that Huggins believes can make his team not just good, but really good. There’s no question it will need every bit of that as it faces a non-conference schedule that is among the toughest of his career, with games against Purdue, Xavier and Auburn, and potential matchups against Gonzaga and Duke.
Then there’s the Big 12, which will again be the toughest conference in the nation, offering nary a break in the two-month grind toward a hoped-for return to postseason play.
It’s quite possible that the Mountaineers could be much better than they were a year ago, but whether or not that is reflected in their record remains to be seen. Still, Huggins sees the best path to that improvement lies with what might be the buzzword of the season.
“They’re going to compete against each other in practice, and obviously we are going to play the people who give us the best chance to win,” Huggins said of the process, which began last Tuesday. “There’s certainly not a shortage [of players] there. We have the opportunity to have guys compete for a position, which is something we haven’t had for a while.”