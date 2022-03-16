West Virginia’s most visible athletic teams continue to be decimated by the NCAA transfer portal.
On Wednesday, WVU men's basketball forwards Isaiah Cottrell and Jalen Bridges both entered the portal after seasons in which they could not adjust to the rigors of playing inside.
Cottrell, a highly regarded recruit, averaged just 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 2021-22 after sitting out last year while rehabilitating an Achilles tendon injury. West Virginia badly needed the 6-foot-11 Cottrell to help inside on both offense and defense, but the perimeter-oriented player never got comfortable in that role. That also apparently affected his ability to shoot from the outside, as he finished 15 of 47 from 3-point range (31.9%).
Bridges, also frustrated at times with the physicality of Big 12 play, quickly followed.
Bridges did improve over his two years at West Virginia, bumping up his scoring from 5.9 points per game to 8.4, and his rebounding from 3.6 to 4.8 per game during his pair of seasons in the program.
On the plus side, guard Kedrian Johnson did announce his intention to return.
That announcement came just one minute after he Tweeted:
“man oh man, my guys” apparently in response to the departures of Bridges and Cottrell.
West Virginia now awaits decisions from Sean McNeil, Jamel King, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson and James Okonkwo as to their status with WVU for next year.
Okonkwo is thought to be coming back, but no matter how the rest play out, West Virginia will have a very different roster and lineup on the court in 2022-23, as nine players who were on the roster this year will not be back next season.