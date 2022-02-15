If there was a bright spot in West Virginia’s 78-73 loss at Kansas State on Monday, the Mountaineers’ ninth loss in their last 10 games, it was likely the play of sophomore forward/center Isaiah Cottrell, who went for a career-high 13 points.
The 6-foot-10, 245-pound Cottrell, who missed all of Big 12 Conference play a year ago after tearing an Achilles tendon in the team’s 10th game, has undergone a bit of a trial by fire this season while battling against some of the best big men in the country.
A bit undersized in terms of strength and likely playing out of position at times, Cottrell has largely struggled while trying to find his role in the offense as well as trying to establish himself as a rebounder and inside defensive presence.
On Monday, Cottrell at least turned in his best offensive performance of the season, hitting a pair of 3-pointers while scoring in post-up situations as well. If Monday was a sign of things to come, Cottrell could be a major cog and difference-maker moving forward.
“He’s getting better,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “He’s getting better and he’s working at it. Those are the first jump hooks that he’s made, the first power moves he’s made that were successful. We knew he could shoot the ball from 3. When you haven’t played a lot of games at this level, sometimes you hurry things. I thought the one he shot in the second half he hurried a little bit, the one that hit the backboard.
“He’s going to be a really good player. We can’t expect him to be a world beater as a freshman.”
Perhaps a factor in his production, Cottrell played 26 minutes on Monday, the third-most he’s played all season and the most since playing 29 minutes in the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 8. At the end of the day, one player’s absence was another’s opportunity.
That’s because WVU senior forward Gabe Osabuohien was held out of the contest completely after being called for two technical fouls and ejected from the team’s 81-58 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday. That came after also receiving a technical foul in West Virginia’s 79-63 win over Iowa State last Tuesday. All three technicals came after having words with an official.
Huggins was also asked about the situation on Monday, and though he stopped short of calling his decision to hold Osabuohien out a suspension, he reprimanded the senior’s actions yet again.
“He wasn’t suspended but we don’t have room in our program for Gabe’s actions,” Huggins said. “If that was a first, OK, you lost it, I understand, you can’t do that anymore. But it wasn’t the first time.”
Osabuohien has certainly filled a role unique to him since his arrival in Morgantown three seasons ago from Arkansas. Unquestionably the team’s best defender and arguably its best rebounder, his nonstop motor and effort has given the Mountaineers a spark on numerous occasions while fortifying a WVU team deficient on the glass and on defense.
Huggins was also asked if he thought Osabuohien’s absence was a deciding factor in the outcome on Monday.
“No,” Huggins said, pausing before elaborating. “I thought Isaiah gave us things Gabe can’t give us. The ability to step out there and shoot, which draws that big out of the lane. Obviously, Gabe gives us things other guys can’t give us. But it’s about doing the right thing and you don’t do things that hurt your teammates and he knows that. He’s mature enough to understand that and he’s mature enough to understand there’s consequences when you do the wrong thing.
“We’ve all experienced it. I may be at the head of the class.”
If the team’s season wasn’t already on the brink heading into the two-game road trip, it certainly is now as WVU sits at 14-11 overall and 3-9 in the Big 12. Six games remain and Huggins estimated it would take five wins to get into the NCAA Tournament.
It’s hard to imagine the Mountaineers pulling off that kind of late rally without Osabuohien, though Huggins didn’t offer when he may play again. But he did offer one final thought on the matter.
“He’s not in bad graces,” Huggins said. “We’re going to do things right. I have all of the respect and admiration for the basketball program here -- the people who have played here, the people who have coached here and the manner in which they played the game. We’re not going to vary from that.”