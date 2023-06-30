MORGANTOWN -- Wren Baker wanted to be sure he made the expectations clear when West Virginia announced Josh Eilert would serve as the interim men’s basketball coach for the 2023-24 season and a national search for a permanent coach would come at the season’s conclusion.
WVU’s athletic director wanted to avoid speculation and distractions as much as possible for the Mountaineers. So how likely is it that Eilert could lead them beyond the upcoming campaign?
“I went above and beyond to kind of set the expectation that we were doing a national search, we made a decision to pause that and we will do it at the completion of the season,” Baker said Monday during Eilert’s introductory news conference at the WVU Coliseum. “Now, he’s going to get a shot every day and this will be great experience for him no matter what happens, right?
“I think he understands that, but I didn’t want people speculating every day on, ‘Oh, well, that was a good win. Are they going to pull the interim off?' 'Well, he lost that one, now he’s got no shot.’ I felt like it was important to put out what our expectation is.”
Eilert was named WVU’s interim coach last Saturday after Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins submitted his resignation June 17 following his arrest the night before. Huggins was charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
The situation sent Baker into his 20th head coaching search as a college athletic director and one he called “certainly the most complicated.”
After Huggins’ resignation, Baker said the school ran two parallel searches -- one for a permanent head coach and one for an interim -- with the assistance of search firm TurnkeyZRG. Baker said there were several roadblocks in the timing, which led to the belief the best path forward now for the Mountaineers was to promote Eilert to interim coach.
“I felt that this is a top-20, certainly top-25 job, maybe a top-15 job, and so we really just got to a place where we felt like an interim situation suited everybody best,” Baker said. “We did consider a variety of permanent replacements and talked to a lot of people.
“[Eilert] and I were really clear this initial agreement is for one season, but there’s no question he gets a chance to show every day what he’s about and what the program’s about, and we’ll talk about that at another day and time. I thought it was important to have stability right now. As the week went on, it just became clear that it made sense to look at two parallel tracks, and ultimately the committee and I, we sat down and we thought this was the best course of action.”
While settling on an interim coach for the 2023-24 season, WVU’s athletic director believes the week of uncertainty gives the Mountaineers a head start in the permanent search.
“That’s why, even once we got to midweek and we started running parallel tracks, we continued to run parallel tracks, because I never saw it as wasted motion or time,” Baker said. “One process wasn’t delaying the other, and I saw it really as work that we be invested in, into the bank for the future.”
Eilert, who has no head coaching experience but has been with the program in various roles since Huggins’ arrival in 2007 and agreed to a 10-month, $1.5 million deal, said the interim tag, and getting it removed, is not a focus for him.
“That doesn’t concern me,” Eilert said. “I’m planning, my staff and I, we’re going to build a great game plan and we’re going to go at this and we’re going to try to win. That’s the plan and that’s what we’re going to do. That’s our mission. I understand that this isn’t going to be handed over to me on a platter. I’ve got to earn it, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Since taking over as WVU’s athletic director late in 2022, Baker has said numerous times he doesn’t put expectations on programs in terms of wins and losses. He said he does “more of a comprehensive 360 review from every aspect of the program and, did we feel like there’s effective leadership and management at a level that would be expected of a top-20 program?”
And he reiterated that approach Monday at Eilert’s introductory news conference.
“I’m more concerned with how you overall run and manage a program and how you treat people and the way you help people grow and develop, because I believe if you’re doing all those things, the wins eventually come,” Baker said. “I’ve just seen that over and over, time and time again. We made it clear what our intentions are.
“He and I have had candid conversations about that, and we believe the young people in this program and the staff members over there deserve stability and to be able to go on and focus on this season, and then we’ll think about what’s beyond this season at the conclusion of this season.”
But is there a chance there could be be a change in WVU’s path forward between the time the 2023-24 season opens with a Nov. 6 game against Missouri State at the WVU Coliseum and the time the final buzzer sounds on the season?
Baker left that possibility open, but it’s not the expectation.
“We can get to a point, I guess, theoretically, where we would reevaluate that, but as of right now our expectations is that he is fully empowered to coach this season, make all the decisions, lead this team, and at the conclusion of this season, we would do a national search,” Baker said. “He may be a part of that search. I thought there was a reason on the emphasis of clarity there, and I was that way in my conversations with him. I don’t like ambiguity in matters like this. It’s a stressful enough job without having that kind of out there.”