Less than a month ago, the West Virginia University men’s basketball team was being talked about as a high seed in the NCAA tournament and possibly a dark-horse contender for a spot in the Final Four.
Fast-forward to the present and it is a much different conversation surrounding these Mountaineers.
The current situation finds No. 20 West Virginia fighting for a spot among the Big 12’s top six teams and the first-round conference tournament bye that comes along with one of those spots. The Mountaineers appear to be in a good spot for one of those six spots, but will also need to help themselves down the stretch with three games remaining in the regular season.
The first of those three is Saturday at home against Oklahoma (4 p.m. on ESPN2) in a game against a team the Mountaineers had to face in the first round of last season’s Big 12 tournament as well as a team that recently beat WVU when they played earlier this month in Norman.
“[Avoiding the first round] is extremely important,” West Virginia sophomore guard Jordan McCabe said after Monday 67-57 loss at Texas. “We know what it’s like from last year to play that many games in the conference tournament and we don’t want to be in that same position, so we’re going to have to regroup, be ready to get back on our home floor and get back to doing what we do.”
Since that game in Norman on Feb. 8, the Mountaineers have lost five of six, with the lone win coming against ninth-place Oklahoma State. Still, despite the recent losses piling up and an inability to win away from the Coliseum in Big 12 play, West Virginia can finish as high as third in the league — though it would need a major meltdown by Texas Tech to get there.
The Mountaineers are 7-8 in conference play and tied with Oklahoma and Texas in the standings behind Kansas (14-1), Baylor (14-1) and Texas Tech (9-6).
WVU received some help in the form of upsets earlier this week when Iowa State beat TCU and Texas Tech lost to Oklahoma, but the Mountaineers know they have to handle business on their end to get where they want to be — watching rather than playing on the first day of the Big 12 tournament next month at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
“We know we can do it because we’ve proven we can do it this year,” McCabe said. “Obviously everybody is talking about [losing] on the road but we’ve got to block that out and just play. [Coach Bob Huggins] said we’re at a crossroads now. We were at a crossroads a couple of games back and decided not to go one way and now we’re here kind of fighting for our lives once again.
“One thing I do know about West Virginia and the teams we’ve had in the past is if you back them up against a wall they’ll fight back, and we’re not going to be any different than that. We’re going to have to figure it out and make some changes.”