West Virginia’s Derek Culver is one of three college basketball players making their debut on the 2021 Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.
Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2020-21 season thus far, the list includes25 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport’s most prestigious individual honor.
Despite facing constant double-teaming, Culver is averaging a double-double through 13 games with 13.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest. He is tied for fifth nationally with six double-double games this season.
In addition to Culver, Carlik Jones (Louisville), and Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga) made their initial appearances on the list. Three schools have multiple players on the list, led by Gonzaga (Corey Kispert, Suggs, and Drew Timme), and followed by Illinois (Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu) and Villanova (Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl).
The Big Ten leads all conferences with six selections on the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, followed by the ACC with five, the Big East with four, the Big 12 and WCC with three selections each, the Pac-12 with two and Conference USA and the SEC with one selection apiece.
Here’s the entire list:
Scottie Barnes, Florida State; Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky; James Bouknight, Connecticut; Garrison Brooks, North Carolina; Jared Butler, Baylor; Marcus Carr, Minnesota; Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Derek Culver, WVU; Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State; Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois; John Fulkerson, Tennessee; Luka Garza, Iowa; Collin Gillispie, Villanova; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; Sam Hauser, Virginia; Matthew Hurt, Duke; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Carlik Jones, Louisville; Corey Kispert, Gonzaga; Remy Martin, Arizona State; Evan Mobley, USC; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova; Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga; Drew Timme, Gonzaga; Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton.
The national Wooden Award ballot will consist of 15 players. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early-round games.
The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament. The award will be presented following the NCAA Tournament in April.