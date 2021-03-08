The Big 12 basketball tournament doesn’t begin until Wednesday, but the first set of the league’s awards were handed down Monday as the coaches All-Big 12 Conference teams were released, with six West Virginia players being recognized.
Earning top billing among Mountaineers was junior forward Derek Culver, who was named to the five-player first team. Culver enters the Big 12 tournament averaging just short of a double-double at 14.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
He was joined on the first team by Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, who became the fourth player in league history to win the Big 12 player of the year award and freshman of the year award in the same season, joining Texas’ Kevin Durant (2006-2007), Kansas State’s Michael Beasley (2007-2008) and the Oklahoma State’s Marcus Smart (2012-2013).
Baylor guards Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler also earned first-team nods, with Mitchell earning the league’s defensive player of the year award as well. Oklahoma senior guard Austin Reaves rounded out the first team.
Other award winners included Baylor’s Scott Drew taking the league’s coach of the year award, Kansas center David McCormack earning the most improved player honor, Texas Tech guard Mac McClung picking up the newcomer of the year award and Texas’ Kai Jones winning the Big 12’s sixth man of the year nod.
As for other Mountaineers, sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride was named to the league’s second team. WVU senior guard Taz Sherman and junior guard Sean McNeil each earned an honorable mention. Also, senior forward Gabe Osabuohien was among the five players honored with an all-defensive team selection, and forward Jalen Bridges was recognized on the all-freshman team.