YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe walked into line with the rest of the team around the 3-point arc for the introductions of the starting lineup before West Virginia’s basketball game against Youngstown State. Culver was nervous and admitted his hands were sweaty.
Despite the nerves, Culver and Tshiebwe helped the 25th-ranked Mountaineers pull out a 75-64 win over the Penguins Saturday in the Covelli Centre.
Youngstown State (7-6) normally plays its home games at Beeghly Center on YSU’s campus, but the game was moved five minutes down the road.
Culver, a Youngstown native, went to the Covelli Center for concerts and events, but he’d never been center stage at the venue.
“Humbly speaking, it felt really good,” Culver said. “You see all the hard work you put in over all the years.”
Culver wasn’t the only local product. Tshiebwe also had fans in attendance. He attended Kennedy Catholic in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, less than a 30-minute drive from Youngstown.
“It’s good,” Tshiebwe said. “You can see family. And we don’t have that much time to spend with the family. We gotta get ready for Ohio State and the start of Big 12.”
Tshiebwe finished with a team-high 19 points with six rebounds. Culver added 15 points, seven boards and a career-high seven assists. Tshiebwe, a freshman forward, scored 14 points in the second half — slowly taking control of the paint.
“If you play hard, you’re gonna help your team all the time,” Tshiebwe said. “We started the game a little bit slow. But in the second half, I gotta play hard to win the game. That’s why I was running and trying hard to protect the rim.”
The tandem scored 12 of the Mountaineers’ first 15 points. But the good feelings didn’t last long.
A turnaround jumper by Darius Quisenberry at the buzzer gave YSU a 38-35 lead at halftime.
WVU (10-1) made a run in the second half, but a pair of free throws by Quisenberry cut the Mountaineers’ lead to 67-64 with 2:14 remaining. However, Tshiebwe converted an and-1 to start an 8-0 run to end the game.
Quisenberry led all scorers with 22 points. Garrett Covington had 11 points while Naz Bohannon added seven points and 13 rebounds.
The Mountaineers’ frontcourt came alive in the second half, when Culver and Tshiebwe combined to shoot 9 for 15 from the floor.
“I think in the second half, when you throw it to Oscar, he’s getting and-1 and and-1,” Miles McBride said. “It feels a lot more spread.”
The focus on the frontcourt opened up shooting lanes for the backcourt. Jermaine Haley (11 points), McBride (10) and Taz Sherman (10) also finished in double-digit scoring.
WVU’s defense help the Penguins to 7 of 27 (25.9%) shooting from the field. The Mountaineers also converted nine offensive rebounds into 10 second-chance points.
The Mountaineers will take the win. But as McBride said, “We knew we were a lot better team.”
Culver is taking a more positive approach.
“We get better and better every game,” Culver said. “Even if we’re down to a team we’re not supposed to be down to, we come back at the end.”
The Ohio State game isn’t until Dec. 29, so there’s a little time for Culver to enjoy the break in his hometown.
“We have big games coming up, so we can’t get lackadaisical and forget about what’s really important,” Culver said. “So I feel like if I can stay locked in and compartmentalize both of ’em, I’ll be all right.”