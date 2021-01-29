As West Virginia prepares to welcome 1,000 fans into the Coliseum for Saturday’s matchup against Florida at 2 p.m., the Gators will bring with them something for the Mountaineer faithful to cheer for.
Assistant coach Darris Nichols will return to Morgantown in his sixth season on Florida’s staff and will return to the place he called home as a player from 2004 to 2008.
Nichols was part of some of the most successful teams in program history and is fourth in career games played at WVU with 141, ranking only behind Da’Sean Butler, Joe Mazzulla and Jevon Carter. In that time, West Virginia made an Elite Eight (2005), two Sweet 16s (2006 and 2008) and won an NIT championship (2007).
The first three of those seasons were spent under coach John Beilein, but the fourth came in current WVU coach Bob Huggins’ first season. Both remember initial impressions of the other well.
“The first time we met him, it was crazy because we were going through the coaching change and there was a two-week period in between the coaching change and once they named him the head coach, I think he was there pretty much the next day or the same day,” Nichols said. “As a player, all we’re thinking is, ‘Are we going to play with Jordan [brand apparel]? Are we going to switch over to Jumpman?’ So, he comes in and he’s talking to us and I want to say at our first meeting, he was just like, ‘I’m going to give you a rule. If you want to stick around here, you’ve got to be good at something.’ And we didn’t really understand what he was talking about but he was talking about academics, basketball — you better be good to stick around.”
Huggins initial impressions of Nichols weren’t so flattering.
“He had really an ugly jump shot but for some reason it went in, but it was ugly looking,” Huggins said.
But, as Huggins got to know his point guard, his opinion quickly changed.
“Darris was the guy who really helped get people where they were supposed to be,” Huggins said. “He had a great understanding of what we needed done from the beginning. He really wanted to learn. He was obviously very well versed in what John did and what we do is different. There’s similarities obviously, but it’s kind of different than what John was doing and did, and Darris picked it up very quickly. The great thing was that not did he just pick it up, but he helped other people pick it up.”
After a brief stint playing professionally with Atomeromu SE Peaks in the Hungarian Leagues A Division, Nichols came back to Morgantown looking to get into the coaching ranks. It was Huggins who gave him that opportunity as a graduate assistant in the 2010-2011 season.
Though Huggins said he was a bit surprised that Nichols didn’t play professionally for longer than he did, he said that the transition to coaching was a natural one.
“He was a coach on the floor,” Huggins said. “His understanding of the game, how to play it, Darris was like a quarterback on our team. He got the ball where the ball was supposed to go, when it was supposed to go there, and defensively he kind of helped get guys where they were supposed to be and in the gaps they were supposed to be in. So, I wasn’t surprised at all when he was a [graduate assistant].”
Along the way, Nichols has built up quite a resume that also includes stops at Northern Kentucky, Wofford and Louisiana Tech. With several different coaches to draw from, Nichols has developed a well-rounded philosophical view of the game.
That includes Huggins, of course, whose passion and intensity left an indelible mark.
“If I could give you one word, I’d probably say, ‘relentless,’” Nichols said. “The biggest thing with him is he was always relentless, whether it was practice, whether you just won a big game and were moving on to the next game. With him you never feel really comfortable and he’s not going to let anything slide. That’s the main thing I took from him.”
As for his return to the Coliseum, Nichols said he doesn’t expect any family members to attend but that it will certainly be an experience he’s looking forward to.
“It means a lot, just for the simple fact that a lot of the people that are going to be on the other bench are people that have helped me to where I am today,” Nichols said. “To me, that is a homecoming.”