Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU hoops web.jpg

MORGANTOWN — The dates for the West Virginia Regional of The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition, have been announced.

Best Virginia, the West Virginia University alumni team, will host the 2023 West Virginia Regional round July 25-30 at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags