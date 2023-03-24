West Virginia guard Josiah Davis, left, and forward Jimmy Bell Jr., right, celebrate after a score against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia guard Josiah Davis (12) passes during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Morehead State in Morgantown, W.Va., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
MORGANTOWN - A second West Virginia player is entering the transfer portal.
Freshman guard Josiah Davis announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Friday, after Jamel King announced he would be entering the portal earlier this week.
“First of all I want to give great thanks to the man above, without him this opportunity isn’t possible,” Davis wrote in a post on Instagram. “Secondly, I want to thank Mountaineer nation for bringing me in and making it feel like home, I’ll forever love you guys. Thank you to Coach Huggins and the staff at West Virginia for pushing me to be a better version of myself everyday on and off the court, but especially thank you to my brothers for always having my back through it all. With that being said, I am entering my name in the transfer portal.
“Once a Mountaineer always a Mountaineer.”
Davis, a 6-foot-3 Kitchener, Ontario, native, saw limited action in his lone season in Morgantown. He played nine minutes over six games - five of which were during the nonconference portion of the schedule - scoring five points and grabbing a pair of rebounds.
He prepped at Teays Valley Christian School, where he averaged 19 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.2 steals. He had a double-double with 34 points and 11 rebounds, plus three steals and two blocks, in the NACA National Championship Game win over Maryville Christian. He was the Teays Valley Christian Basketball Player of the Year and was part of the USBA State Championship team in 2021. He also competed for the Canadian Under-16 National Team, which earned a silver medal in the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship.
King, a sophomore forward, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Monday after seeing limited minutes over the last two seasons.
The Mountaineers finished the 2022-23 season 19-15 with a 67-65 loss to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 16.