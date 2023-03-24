Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - A second West Virginia player is entering the transfer portal.

Freshman guard Josiah Davis announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Friday, after Jamel King announced he would be entering the portal earlier this week.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

