MORGANTOWN -- The current edition of the WVU basketball team can’t be fairly referred to as “Press Virginia” because, for the most part, the Mountaineers haven’t utilized full-court pressure.
But a comparison of the numbers between the frenzied, chaos-inducing defenses of that era and the first two games of this season illustrate some obvious similarities.
In 2016-2017, WVU forced 20 turnovers per game, turning those into an average of 24.2 points per game. This year, albeit in a very small sample size, the Mountaineers have forced an average of 28.5 turnovers per contest and have scored 28 points per game off those.
Whether or not West Virginia coach Bob Huggins decides to utilize the athleticism of guards Kedrian Johnson and Malik Curry to spearhead a full-court press remains to be seen. In a 74-59 win over Pitt on Friday, the Mountaineers pressed at times in the second half, though never consistently.
But West Virginia’s reliance on ball pressure and the resulting turnovers is likely the identity of this year’s team, and Huggins said it will have to stay that way for the Mountaineers to have success.
“I think this is how we have to play,” Huggins said. “We’re not big enough to go slug it out with people, so we’re going to have to make them play the way we play. We’re going to have to make them play faster. We’re going to have to make them put their head down and drive it at us.
“We can’t go down there and set up and let them play through the high post and duck people down and play with their bigs. We’ve got to kind of try to take their bigs out of the game as much as we possibly can because of the pressure we’re putting on people on the perimeter.”
To Huggins’ point, West Virginia has been decisively outrebounded in wins over Oakland and Pitt. Through two games, the Mountaineers’ deficit on the glass is minus-15.5 per game, and though close, WVU is losing the battle of points in the paint through two games 68-62.
Yet, the plethora of forced turnovers and the points off the extra opportunities have helped mask the team’s deficiencies inside. Johnson has already piled up 11 steals, which is tied for the most in the country with Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard and Coppin State’s Nendah Tarke, though Tarke has played three games, not two.
All that is just fine with Huggins because though he’d like to see his team improve its performance on the glass, there’s really just one number that matters to him.
“I don’t need to write a book, I just want to win,” Huggins said. “Think back about it, we’ve played a variety of different ways since I’ve been here because I just want to win.”
Further complicating matters on the glass on Friday was the relative absence of senior forward Gabe Osabuohien, who had a team-best nine rebounds in the team’s 60-53 win over Oakland on Tuesday.
Osabuohien picked up a pair of first-half fouls and then two more shortly after entering in the second half. Though the Mountaineers were able to pick up the slack with Osabuohien seeing only 12 minutes on Friday, it certainly wasn’t an ideal scenario as his energy and defensive prowess are irreplaceable.
“I don’t know what to do with him other than cut his hands off,” Huggins said. “That’s about the only way you’re going to stop him from fouling, reaching, slapping at people. He changes the game so much and then all the sudden he’s in foul trouble. I must’ve said to him three times at practice or more, ‘Stop, man. Stop.’ It’s one thing to double-team a guy, it’s another thing to mug him, and there are times he goes a little overboard.”
ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR HUGGINS: In addition to picking up their second win in as many tries this season, the Mountaineers handed Huggins his 902nd win with the victory over Pitt on Friday and it put the West Virginia coach in even more distinguished company.
Huggins tied legendary coach Bob Knight for fifth among Division I coaches on the all-time wins list. With another victory, Huggins will tie Roy Williams for fourth.
But despite the moment, Huggins said his place on the all-time wins list was the furthest thing from his mind.
“Guys, I’m telling you, I know you think it’s BS but I don’t think about it, I really don’t,” Huggins said. “I have great respect for Coach Knight, he’s become a good friend of mine. I’m happy for Coach Knight. I really don’t think about it.
“What difference does it make? Does it really make a difference if I’ve won 902 or 903? Does it matter? Not really.”