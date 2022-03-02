If two is a coincidence and three is a trend, a fourth straight game of yielding 50%-plus shooting is now an epidemic for West Virginia.
The latest example came on Tuesday in a 72-59 loss at Oklahoma. The Mountaineers (14-16 overall, 3-14 Big 12 Conference) allowed the host Sooners to shoot 52.9% (27 for 51) from the floor for the game and 62.5% in the second half, the fourth half in the last six that an opponent has eclipsed the 60% barrier.
However, to hear WVU coach Bob Huggins explain it, not all of those halves were created -- and executed -- equally, and Tuesday’s might have been the most disappointing yet.
“They didn’t shoot it great, they shot layups,” Huggins said. “It’s inexcusable and really hard to explain why that’s that difficult of a thing to do.”
For most of his postgame press conference after West Virginia’s loss in Norman, the team’s 13th defeat in its last 14 outings, Huggins ripped his team’s execution on defense, saying that what occurred in the game was certainly not what the Mountaineers had prepared to do.
“When you continue to tell them, ‘stay attached, stay attached,’ and we don’t stay attached and then they hit 3 after 3 after 3 because we don’t stay attached …” Huggins began. “We honestly for three days told them, ‘They’re going to drive it and they’re going to cut from the other side -- they’re going to cut from behind and they must have done that five, six, eight times in the second half. If you spent the time we spent ... we didn’t go hard because I was worried about them having fresh enough legs to be able to play, so we didn’t go hard, but we went over it and over it and over it. We looked at film and showed them what happens on film when they don’t stay attached or when they don’t absorb the cut from the other side, and it makes no difference to them, obviously.”
Huggins continued.
“They get in trouble because they don’t listen,” Huggins said. “They get in trouble when you say, ‘stay attached,’ they ought to stay attached and we didn’t stay attached so you saw the big guy with the beard [Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves] -- he’s hard to miss -- shooting in shot after shot after shot because we refused to stay attached even though we called a timeout to say, ‘stay attached,’ even after we had gone over it for three days.
"Same thing with back cuts. We told them and told them and told them and told them and then I told them again in the huddle and we continued to give them layups.”
It's seemingly been the question more often than not in recent weeks, but heading into the team’s final regular-season game, a date at the Coliseum with TCU at 2 p.m. Saturday, what now? Huggins said it was too late for any kind of massive lineup overhaul, although he lamented not doing that earlier.
“It bothers me now that I didn't play those freshmen,” Huggins said. “We should’ve played them because by now they’d be playing ahead of a lot of those older guys.
“I’m going to do anything and everything possible to win some games for these guys. We’ve got one more regular-season game and then we go to the conference tournament.”
What exactly that is, Huggins didn’t specify. But one thing is for sure: While Huggins isn’t willing to make significant changes, he’s not happy with several of those playing, either. Not in terms of execution and not in terms of demeanor.
“We’ve got guys that don’t do anything they’re asked to do, and when we ask them not to do things, they continue to do things,” Huggins said. “We don’t need it, man. We’ve got pouters, we’ve got sulkers, don’t make a shot, don’t get a rebound, don’t whatever. We’ve got a whole bunch of people who really need to grow up.”