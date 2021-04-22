MORGANTOWN — The NCAA transfer portal again swung WVU’s way on Wednesday when former DePaul and Manhattan forward Pauly Paulicap announced his commitment to the Mountaineer basketball program.
Paulicap (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) played his first season as a junior-college performer at Harcum College, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, where he tallied 9.3 points and 7.2 points per game. He then moved on to Manhattan, playing for the Jaspers for three years from 2017-20, earning his undergraduate degree while starting 71 of 72 games. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over that span, and also blocked 148 shots.
He went to DePaul as a graduate transfer. In his single season there (2020-21), he averaged 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Blue Demons while starting 15 of 19 games. He added 24 blocks to his career total while shooting 55.4% from the floor and 60% from the free-throw line.
His best game came against St. John’s on Jan. 27, when he posted a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds. He earned MAAC defensive player of the year honors at Manhattan as a sophomore and was a third-team all-conference pick in the MAAC in 2019-20.
Paulicap, from Elmont, New York, did not play basketball until his junior year in high school. He will have one year of eligibility remaining for the Mountaineers.
Paulicap will join transfers Dimon Carrigan and Malik Curry, along with freshmen newcomers Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson, on a revamped 2021-22 WVU roster. More changes could be in the works, as the Mountaineers are still awaiting decisions from Deuce McBride, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Derek Culver as to whether or not they will return to WVU next season or pursue professional careers. The first three have stated they are seeking advisory opinions from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.