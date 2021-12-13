MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia senior guard Taz Sherman is usually a man of many words.
But on Sunday evening, even after falling just a point short of matching his career high with 27 points, Sherman was unusually brief and to the point with some of his responses.
It was a performance that -- along with a 23-point effort in a 56-53 win over UConn last Wednesday -- helped Sherman garner Big 12 Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday, an award he claimed for the second time already this season.
Yet Sunday’s game consisted of more free-throw shooting woes, which are uncharacteristic of Sherman considering he shot 87.5% in his final season of junior-college ball and nearly matched those in each of the last two seasons in Morgantown (86.4% in 2019-2020 and 87.3% last season).
When asked how much the foul-shooting struggles bothered him, Sherman responded with two words.
“A lot.”
When followed up by a question asking who it bothered more, him or his mother, who has famously made her expectations of free-throw-shooting excellence known on social media, his response was even shorter.
“Me.”
Going back to that win over the Huskies, Sherman is just 11 for his last 20 from the charity stripe, and he committed seven turnovers in those two contests. So, while Sherman is earning accolades and praise for his scoring -- he ranks sixth in the country at 21.8 points per game -- the way he sees it, he’s still a long way from where he wants to be.
“I’m always around 85% for my career, this is a bad performance by me,” said Sherman, who was 38 for 44 -- 86.3% -- before his recent free-throw slump. “I’m not really a big fan of my play today. The stat sheet might say otherwise, but on a personal level I wasn’t a big fan of how I played today on the offensive end.
“I feel like I’ve got to take care of the ball more. You can complain about fouls and stuff all you want, but if you carry yourself as a professional, then you’ve got to act like that. Little bumps and stuff, that really doesn’t mean nothing.”
If anything, Sherman’s post-game remarks illustrate his growth off the court as much as his prodigious scoring has shown his maturation on it. While the Mountaineers wait for a developed third scoring option to arise behind Sherman and fellow senior guard Sean McNeil, so far the two have largely been enough in a 9-1 start.
Free throws and turnovers aside, Sherman is flaunting a well-rounded arsenal of offensive options, hitting 3-pointers, driving to the rim and posting up, all while creating his own shots and moving well without the ball to force himself open despite being the target of most opposing defensive game plans.
On Sunday, Sherman said all of that has long been a part of his game, but now he’s worked himself into being a better athlete, thus making all of those things more effective.
“I feel like my game has been the same, I just got better at it,” Sherman said. “The strength is a big part of it. I was in junior college and the [roster] said 180 [pounds]. I was at 165 or 170 and I was doing the things I’m doing now, but I’ve added strength and a little quickness. My footwork got better too.”
That’s the thing that coach Bob Huggins has repeatedly praised when speaking about Sherman this year, comparing him to former Mountaineer great Da’Sean Butler. And with the numbers Sherman is posting thus far added in with his diversity as a scorer, those kinds of comparisons are warranted.
If anyone could speak on Sherman’s growth from the junior-college ranks to now, it’s likely WVU point guard Kedrian Johnson, who faced Sherman twice while he was at Temple College and Sherman was with Collin College. The two recalled those contests during an exchange on Sunday.
“I gave him 30,” Sherman said
“I also had 30,” Johnson replied.
And both were correct, with their teams splitting the two matchups. But when asked how to slow Sherman down, even Johnson, arguably WVU’s best defensive player who was pitted against him twice, didn’t have a defining answer.
“There’s nothing you can put your finger on to do to stop him,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to play him straight up and try to make him do what you want him to do.”
What is that exactly? Sherman said that’s what makes a defender’s job so tough.
“I always think about how would I guard me,” Sherman said. “I wouldn’t really know what to do neither. Kind of play straight up. You’ve got to make me take tough shots, but I make tough shots, so that’s the difficult part. You’ve just got to force me to do stuff I don’t want to do, but you’ve got to figure that out.”
So far this season, it’s a conundrum no defender has been able to solve.