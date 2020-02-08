Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle scored a game-high 27 points and West Virginia continued to struggle away from Morgantown as the Sooners beat the visiting Mountaineers 69-59 Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
WVU (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) battled early with OU (15-8, 5-5), but when the Sooners went on a run late in the first half they never really had to look back.
“The guys that we have depended on all year are not the same dudes,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “Not the same people.
“In all honesty, they’re not the same guys. They’re not the guys that were out an hour before practice. Almost every single one of them. We had a guy who didn’t make the bus. That hasn’t happened.”
Doolittle grabbed 12 rebounds to go with his 27 points. He made two 3-pointers and went 7 of 7 at the foul line.
As a team, Oklahoma went 22 of 49 from the floor (45 percent) and made 7 of 15 3-point attempts. West Virginia, meanwhile, put on one of its worst shooting performances of the season.
The Mountaineers attempted 76 shots Saturday and made just 24 of those. WVU officially went 11 of 31 on layups against OU.
Huggins was not happy with what he saw from West Virginia in a Wednesday win against Iowa State, and said he was not surprised by how easily Oklahoma handled the Mountaineers on Saturday. The loss drops WVU to 1-13 on the road in Big 12 play the last two seasons, with the one win coming early last month at Oklahoma State.
“[We had] 22 misses within 2 feet of the basket,” Huggins said. “What other explanation is there? It started at Iowa State fellas.
“I saw it coming. We took 76 shots. We had one of our guards take three shots — two of them didn’t hit anything and one of them hit the backboard before it hit the rim. How do you explain that?”
Senior Jermaine Haley led West Virginia with 15 points while freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe scored 13 and grabbed nine rebounds. Sophomore forward Derek Culver had perhaps his worst game of the season, finishing with four points on a 2-of-10 shooting performance. WVU attempted a season-low eight foul shots in the game, making five.
WVU returns to Morgantown to take on No. 3 Kansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the game being broadcast exclusively on the ESPN+ streaming platform.