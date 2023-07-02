MORGANTOWN -- Josh Eilert’s staff is assembled for the 2023-24 basketball season.
West Virginia’s interim head coach announced that Da’Sean Butler, DerMarr Johnson, Jordan McCabe and Alex Ruoff will serve as assistant coaches in the upcoming campaign, while Ron Everhart will transition to director of community relations and player outreach, Jay Kuntz will remain the director of player personnel/recruiting, Trent Michaels will be the director of men’s basketball operations, Jared Kortsen will be the video and scouting coordinator and Tyler Cheng will be the athletic data statistician.
Johnson joined the staff in January of last season after the program parted ways with longtime assistant Larry Harrison. The 2023-24 season will be his first full season as an assistant with the Mountaineers after coming from Cincinnati, where he worked as a member of the basketball staff. He played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven in the NBA.
“DerMarr also has tons of NBA and professional connections,” Eilert said in a news release. “He has a great rapport with our guys, and he sees things differently with his years of experience in professional basketball. He has great attention to detail, and we are fortunate to have him on our staff.”
Ruoff has also previously worked with WVU, and enters his second season with the program. He worked as a graduate assistant last year and is the program’s all-time leader in career made 3-point field goals. He played 12 seasons of professional basketball after leaving WVU.
“Alex is a hard worker who brings tremendous energy every day,” Eilert said. “He has a ton of experience from competing professionally overseas and a tremendous basketball IQ. He truly knows how to be a professional on and off the court.”
Butler played on Mountaineer teams that won 107 games from 2007-10, and he is the all-time winningest player in WVU history. He had 2,095 points in his career, which ranks third in program history behind Jerry West and Hot Rod Hundley. He was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.
He worked as a graduate assistant at WVU in 2012-13, and most recently worked as assistant video coordinator for the New York Knicks last season. He has also been an assistant with the G League’s College Park Skyhawks and at Wheeling University, and he worked as an NBA Summer League coach for the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics and as an NBA G League Elite Camp head and assistant coach.
“We are thrilled to welcome Da’Sean back to Mountaineer basketball,” Eilert said. He’s a Mountaineer legend who is just a great human being. Da’Sean has NBA connections and is such a personable guy; he will fit in our program extremely well.”
McCabe played in 94 games with the Mountaineers from 2019-21 and recently completed his playing career with two seasons at UNLV.
“Like Da’Sean, we are elated to have Jordan back with Mountaineer basketball,” Eilert said. “We are fortunate to have a former point guard on our staff. He will be able to develop our guards and help them with the vision of where we are going. He, too, is wonderful with people in creating and maintaining relationships.”
Everhart had been an assistant at WVU since 2012 and now moves into his new role as director of community relations and player outreach. Kuntz has been with the program for the last 15 years and will remain in his role, while Michaels moves into his position after working as operations coordinator last year. Korsten, who joined the program last August, and Cheng, who is in his sixth season at WVU and 10th overall, remain in their previous positions.
“The rest of the staff is invaluable to our program,” Eilert said. “They work many, many hours behind the scenes and all make vital contributions to our team’s success.”
Eilert was named interim head coach for the 2023-24 season June 24 following the arrest and resignation of Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins.
Huggins submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker on the night of June 17. Huggins’ resignation came after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.