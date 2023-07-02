Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Eilert Basketball

West Virginia interim NCAA college basketball coach Josh Eilert answers questions during a news conference, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- Josh Eilert’s staff is assembled for the 2023-24 basketball season.

West Virginia’s interim head coach announced that Da’Sean Butler, DerMarr Johnson, Jordan McCabe and Alex Ruoff will serve as assistant coaches in the upcoming campaign, while Ron Everhart will transition to director of community relations and player outreach, Jay Kuntz will remain the director of player personnel/recruiting, Trent Michaels will be the director of men’s basketball operations, Jared Kortsen will be the video and scouting coordinator and Tyler Cheng will be the athletic data statistician.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

