MORGANTOWN — Josh Eilert is quick to admit there’s pressure in replacing Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins as the leader of the West Virginia men’s basketball program.
But Eilert, who was introduced as the program’s interim coach for the 2023-24 season on Monday at the WVU Coliseum, is also looking at it as an opportunity.
“Anybody that had to take this role was going to feel a lot of pressure,” Eilert said. “[Huggins] is a Hall of Fame coach. Very few people have to do that. I look at it as an opportunity. I don’t want to say people have low expectations, but I’m excited to show what I can do and what our staff can do and what our guys can do and how we can get them bought in in a difficult situation. I see it as an opportunity.”
Huggins submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker on the night of June 17 after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Baker said Monday he spoke with Huggins on Sunday morning, and part of the conversation involved asking Huggins if there were characteristics or any particular names he should look at in the coaching search.
“[Huggins] told me, ‘Hey, I’ve got faith in you and go do your thing,’” Baker said. “I have not talked to him since then. I mean, listen, he’s somebody who established a tremendous legacy here over a course of 16 years, and he knows the program and he knows the young men in our program, so I thought that was a valuable data point to have as well.”
Eilert was named interim coach a week later, and Baker said a search for a permanent coach will take place at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
The interim coach is now tasked with replacing a man who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and was the Division I active wins leader at the time of his resignation.
Eilert takes the role without any head coaching experience on his resume, but he had worked with Huggins for his entire coaching career.
He had been on staff since Huggins arrived in Morgantown in 2007, and in the most recent season he served as an assistant coach, a position he assumed in July 2022.
Eilert spent his first six seasons at WVU as the team’s video coordinator, and then moved into his role as assistant athletic director for basketball operations in 2013. He also served as an interim assistant coach during the 2016-17 season, where he was responsible for on-court scouting, recruiting and working with the Mountaineers’ wings.
He also worked with Huggins in the 2006-07 season at Kansas State, where he played two seasons from 2002-04 after starting his career at Cloud County Community College, as a graduate assistant.
“Coach Huggins, his coaching philosophy will be ingrained in me for the rest of my life,” Eilert said. “There’s no question about that. He’s a very defensive-minded coach. I think I’ll take a lot of his principles defensively. Offensively, I’d like to change some things.”
Eilert said Huggins isn’t his only coaching influence, however, and recalled a conversation he had with former Mountaineer and current Radford coach Darris Nichols on Sunday.
He also mentioned veteran coaches Frank Martin and Brad Underwood as having an impact on his career, and said Monday he had already talked to another coach in the league — Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton.
During his introductory news conference, Eilert was asked if he’d reach out to Huggins for advice during the season.
“It depends,” he said. “I have a lot of influences in my life. If I need to reach out to him, I promise you he’ll take my phone call.”
Eilert did speak to Huggins on Sunday, though, after being named interim coach the night before.
“He gave me a call and it was early,” Eilert said. “He just sounded at peace. He really did. The fact they had named me the head coach, and the people in the program and the guys — I was just able to carry the torch.
“He just sounded at peace. He talked about the day before how many smallmouth bass he caught on the lake. He’s getting some time to reflect and do some things. I know he’s got an extreme amount of remorse for what happened in the last month and he owns those mistakes and we’re going to move on.
“Time heals all wounds, and there’ll be a time we really take his legacy and his, what, 16 years here? And we’ll really celebrate that. He’s been a huge influential part of my life, and that’s not going to change.”
With Huggins’ resume and importance to many people across the state, Baker said he’d never ask him to stay away to try to relieve pressure on Eilert or awkwardness.
“I think, when you have somebody like that who the fans love and who’s passionate, that’s not the right course of action,” Baker said. “My only encouragement to him was to get healthy, and I think with Josh being our interim coach — I know that he cares a lot for Josh, so he won’t want to do anything but support Josh. Part of supporting Josh is letting Josh lead and coach and not feel like there’s this legend looking over your shoulder. I don’t think anybody will have to have a conversation with him about that.
“He’s coached a long time and he understands that and he wants Josh to be successful. There hasn’t been any, nor would there be any, requests from me for any kind of period like that.”
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.