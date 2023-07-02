Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- Josh Eilert’s staff is assembled for the 2023-24 basketball season.

West Virginia’s interim head coach announced that Da’Sean Butler, DerMarr Johnson, Jordan McCabe and Alex Ruoff will serve as assistant coaches in the upcoming campaign.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.