MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia introduced the next leader of its men’s basketball program Monday at the WVU Coliseum, but it’s not a new face to the program.
Longtime Mountaineer staffer Josh Eilert was introduced as the interim coach for the program for the 2023-24 season, following the arrest and resignation of previous coach Bob Huggins.
“Seventeen years ago, coach Huggins hired me to be his [graduate assistant],” Eilert said. “There was a change in coaching leadership at Kansas State, and coach Huggins took me on and he gave me a chance. A year later, my wife and I are packing up and headed to West Virginia just for an opportunity -- we wanted an opportunity in this business, and we had full faith in coach Huggins and he gave me that opportunity, so I want to thank him and tell him how much I appreciate him and love him for giving me that opportunity.
“Since then, we’ve worked the way up the totem pole, so to speak, in this profession, but I’ve had patience with it. When I first got here in Morgantown, West Virginia, with my wife, they adopted me, the people adopted me, we got ingrained in the community and it’s just been a special, special time for us. I had patience through the whole process, my career here, and it’s paid off.”
Eilert was named interim coach a week after Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s coach since 2007, submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker on the night of June 17.
Huggins’ resignation came after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh one night earlier. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.
It led to an unexpected summer coaching search -- the 20th head coaching search Baker has conducted and one he called “certainly the most complicated.”
Baker said the school basically conducted two expedited coaching searches -- one looking at external candidates and one looking at internal candidates -- with the assistance of the search first TurnkeyZRG, which assisted in Baker’s hiring late last year.
Despite varying levels of interest from multiple candidates, the timing of the coaching search created issues, according to Baker.
Baker -- who said he received input from Jerry West, Rod Thorn, Joe Mazzulla and Mike Gansey -- and WVU elected to go with Eilert for an interim period, and a search for the program’s next coach will begin following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
The two parties agreed to a 10-month, $1.5 million contract, according to Baker.
“So why coach Eilert?” Baker said. “Well, for starters, he is the type of human being that you want leading young people and the type of person you want to work with. He has incredible integrity. I was very impressed with him during this process. He is loyal. He hasn’t been a job-hopper. He stayed right here and worked his way up as a Mountaineer. He is thoughtful and strategic. He is honest. He also has a great basketball mind."
While familiar with WVU, it will be Eilert’s first head coaching job. He’s been on staff since Huggins arrived in 2007, and in the most recent season -- his 16th in Morgantown -- he served as an assistant coach, a position he assumed in July 2022.
“It’s always been my goal,” Eilert said. “I’ve had opportunities over the years to step out and do different things, and I thought the synergy of the whole matter, if you showed loyalty, if you showed patience, it’s always going to work out for you. I never felt the need to uproot my wife and my kids if I didn’t need to.
"In this business, let’s be honest, it’s unheard of to be in one place for 16 years ... but I think it’s a lesson for a lot of people just to stay true to the people who are true to you.”
Eilert spent the first six seasons at WVU as the team’s video coordinator, and then moved into his role as assistant athletic director for basketball operations in 2013. He also served as an interim assistant coach during the 2016-17 season, where he was responsible for on-court scouting, recruiting and working with the Mountaineers’ wings.
While with WVU, Eilert has been part of the 2010 Big East championship, 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, the 2010 Final Four and five Sweet 16s.
He also worked with Huggins in the 2006-07 season at Kansas State as a graduate assistant.
Eilert, an Osborne, Kansas, native, played two seasons at Kansas State from 2002-04, after starting his career at Cloud County Community College.
He was named a Top 50 Notable Division I Support Staff member by Silver Waves Media in 2021.
“It was clear that he had a lot of role in organizing the program,” Baker said. “It was clear everybody’s respect for him, the way that he operated with honesty and integrity and trust. … Just every day, he really impressed us.”
Eilert will now be tasked with finalizing his staff and roster, which has seen changes since Huggins’ resignation. Tre Mitchell, a starting forward last year for the Mountaineers, announced Monday he was transferring to Kentucky, and Mohamed Wague and James Okonkwo announced Monday they would enter the portal.
Joe Toussaint entered the portal last week, as did Kerr Kriisa, but the latter announced he would remain with the program Sunday.
Eiler said “we’re not there yet” with finalizing the staff, which included Ron Everhart and DerMarr Johnson in assistant roles at the time of Huggins’ resignation. Baker also said WVU could hire a senior adviser to assist Eilert in his first season as a head coach.
“We have really good people in place, and as much as possible, I’d like to retain them,” Eilert said.
Eilert said he’ll carry a lot of Huggins’ basketball philosophies on defense, but would like to tweak some things offensively. He said he’d like to build relationships back up with those in the program to create a culture of trust and accountability.
“Those are a couple of things that come to mind,” Eilert said. “Come in every day, work your ass off and something very special could come out of this. First and foremost, we’ve got to build those relationships back and things are going to work out for us.”
Despite the challenges that come with the current situation and what lies ahead before the Mountaineers open the season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum, Eilert says he’s ready for the new responsibilities.
“I’m up for any challenge. That’s how you grow. If you don’t jump outside your box and feel comfortable in your own skin and get out there and test yourself, how are you going to grow?” Eilert said. “I’m excited for this challenge. I’m really pumped.
“I know the fans have our support. I feel that. I feel Mountaineer nation. The people here are great and they always have been. That’s really why we’ve stuck around for 16 years. We’ve really had great relationships here and it’s a special place and we want to make this special and we want to make Mountaineer nation proud of what we’re doing.”