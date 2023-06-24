MORGANTOWN — Josh Eilert will be the next leader of the West Virginia men’s basketball program.
The longtime Mountaineer staffer was named interim head coach Saturday, replacing Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins, who resigned last weekend following his arrest in Pittsburgh.
“I spoke with knowledgeable basketball people around the country over the last week, including coaches, professional basketball executives and others of whom I trust to identify a strong group of candidates to speak with,” WVU athletic director Wren Baker said in a news release. “Ultimately what I came to recognize, was that conducting this search in late June was difficult for many of our candidates and also it put our talented student-athletes at a real disadvantage. With that said, we will conduct our national search at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.”
While Eilert has no previous head coaching experience, he is no stranger to the WVU program. He’s been on staff since Huggins arrived in 2007, and in the most recent season — his 16th in Morgantown — he served as an assistant coach, a position he assumed in July 2022.
“I would like to thank Wren Baker, President Gee, Rob Alsop, Steve Uryasz and the rest of our administration for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead our storied Mountaineer basketball program,” Eilert said in a news release. “I would also like to thank Coach Huggins for retaining me on his staff at K-State in 2006 and for bringing me to West Virginia in 2007. I’ve learned so much from Coach Huggins, and it was an honor to work for a Hall of Fame coach for the last 17 years.
“I’m excited about this opportunity to lead the wonderful group of guys that we have in our locker room. They have been working extremely hard on the court, in the weight room and in the classroom since they returned to campus on June 5. In the coming days and weeks, I will be solidifying our roster and getting our team ready to head to Italy later this summer.”
Eilert spent the first six seasons at WVU as the team’s video coordinator, and then moved into his role as assistant athletics director for basketball operations in 2013. He also served as an interim assistant coach during the 2016-17 season, where he was responsible for on-court scouting, recruiting and working with the Mountaineers’ wings.
He also worked with Huggins in the 2006-07 season at Kansas State as a graduate assistant.
He was named a Top 50 Notable Division I Support Staff member by Silver Waves Media in 2021.
While with WVU, Eilert has been part of the 2010 Big East Championship, 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, the 2010 Final Four and five Sweet 16s.
Eilert, an Osborne, Kansas, native, played two seasons at Kansas State from 2002-04, after starting his career at Cloud County Community College.
“Josh Eilert is the right person to lead our men’s basketball program next season,” Baker said in the release. “He has been an important part of our success, and he has displayed great integrity, work ethic and dedication. He has been involved in all facets of our program during his time on the basketball staff, and he has earned this opportunity to coach our team on an interim basis for the 2023-24 season.
“Our athletics department will provide Josh, his staff and our student-athletes with a great support system and will do everything we can to ensure a successful season. Change is never easy and always presents challenges, but I am confident that this is the correct decision at this time. Moving forward and continuing our preparation for the upcoming season is the top priority now for our program.”
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s head coach since 2007, submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker on the night of June 17.
Huggins’ resignation came after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.
In a joint statement from Gee and Baker following Huggins’ resignation, the two said, “In the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program.”
WVU’s most recent coaching staff also included Ron Everhart, a Fairmont native who has been with the program since 2012 and has head coaching experience at McNeese State, Northeastern and Duquesne, and DerMarr Johnson, who joined midway through the 2022-23 season following the program parting ways with longtime assistant Larry Harrison.
Everhart, as well as outside candidates including former WVU coach John Beilein, UAB head coach Andy Kennedy, Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay, Tulane head coach Ron Hunter and Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun, were reportedly linked to the job.
The Mountaineers have reportedly seen three players — starting forward Tre Mitchell and guards Joe Toussaint and Kerr Kriisa — enter the transfer portal since Huggins’ arrest and resignation. Under NCAA rules, players have 30 days to enter the transfer portal after a coach’s departure.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.