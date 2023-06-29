Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Eilert Basketball

West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker, left, and NCAA college interim basketball coach Josh Eilert, right, answer questions during a news conference, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- Josh Eilert is quick to admit there’s pressure in replacing Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins as the leader of the West Virginia men's basketball program.

But Eilert, who was introduced as the program’s interim coach for the 2023-24 season on Monday at the WVU Coliseum, is also looking at it as an opportunity.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.