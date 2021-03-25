On Thursday, yet another member of the West Virginia men’s basketball team roster announced that he would be departing.
Junior forward Emmitt Matthews became the latest Mountaineer to declare his intentions to enter the transfer portal, joining junior point guard Jordan McCabe who made his announcement on Tuesday.
“I’d like to thank you for the endless support over these past three years,” Matthews said in a statement addressed to “Mountaineer Nation” on social media on Thursday afternoon. “Through all the ups and downs, you guys never gave up on us. I am forever thankful for the relationships that I have built during my time here.
“I would also like to thank coach [Bob] Huggins and the rest of the coaching staff for welcoming me in and allowing me to grow as a man on and off the court.
“Lastly to my brothers, from year one to year three, I have met a group of guys that are forever family to me and I will always cherish the memories have made.
“With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and reopen my recruitment.”
Matthews biggest claim to fame in a Mountaineer uniform came as a freshman when he erupted for 28 points and eight rebounds in an upset of Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference tournament.
For his career, Matthews started 67 games and appeared in 92, scoring 592 points, averaging 6.4 per game. He started 25 games at forward this season.