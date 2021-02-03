WVU junior forward Emmitt Matthews has had fairly simple goals the past couple weeks — eat, lift weights and slowly bring his body back into form.
Mountaineer basketball coach Bob Huggins has pointed to Matthews as the player hit hardest by COVID-19 and the resulting program shutdown in mid-January, estimating that Matthews lost around 18 pounds during that time.
Matthews, a regular in the starting lineup and a major contributor since his freshman season, has been relegated to coming off the bench since the team emerged from its hiatus in a game at Kansas State on Jan. 23. His minutes have been strictly regulated but incrementally increasing, culminating in Tuesday night’s 76-72 win at Iowa State in which Matthews played 26 minutes, contributing 13 points, seven rebounds and one thunderous dunk in the face of Cyclones center Solomon Young.
It was the kind of play that brought the WVU bench to its feet and the kind of play that reminded everyone what a full-strength, dialed-in Matthews is capable of doing.
“I don’t really remember,” Matthews said of what he saw on the play. “I remember when [Young] met me up there [at the rim] … that was just the story. I’m pretty sure I’ll see it 30 seconds after I leave this room.”
At a long and lanky 6-foot-7, Matthews, in addition to fellow forwards Jalen Bridges and Gabe Osabuohien, could be pivotal down the stretch in terms of helping Derek Culver attack the glass. But while Osabuohien is a defensive and rebounding ace and Bridges is a redshirt freshman, Matthews packs plenty of offensive punch and plenty of experience, making him a potential breakout candidate as the season moves forward.
But to get there, it’s all about continuing to bring himself back to his physical peak.
“Honestly I feel like my energy level, personally, has been there,” Matthews said. “I feel like I’ve learned to create my own energy out there, and even if I’ve been tired or whatever the case is, I’ve had to build my own energy.
“When I first came back from the break I was a little tired, but obviously that’s going to go away with a few practices and once you start getting back into shape and doing all the extra stuff I was doing you get back into game shape pretty quick.”
After Tuesday’s performance, Huggins agreed, saying in terms of conditioning, Matthews is nearly there.
“I think he’s close to being back,” Huggins said. “I don’t think it’s a matter of his wind now, I think it’s just a matter of him gaining the weight back. I think as soon as he gains the weight back he will be every bit of what he was. This is the most minutes by far that he’s played and I thought he played pretty well.”
With the experience Matthews has gathered over the past three seasons comes an understanding of what is to come over the next six games, maybe as much as any player on the team. The No. 17 Mountaineers (12-5 overall, 5-3 Big 12 Conference) will start a six-game stretch against ranked conference opponents on Saturday with a home date against No. 23 Kansas.
It’s a Jayhawks team that has uncharacteristically struggled of late, losing four of their last six. But it’s also a Kansas team that owns a convincing 79-65 win over WVU on Dec. 22, accounting for the Mountaineers’ largest margin of defeat all season.
West Virginia has shown plenty of weaknesses itself in recent weeks, particularly on the defensive end and during momentary lapses of intensity. Those two things nearly bit the Mountaineers again on Tuesday as they let a 15-point second-half advantage dwindle down to one point before holding on to knock off an Iowa State team that lost its sixth-straight game.
It’s now more than ever that WVU needs its leaders, and Matthews is certainly one of those. But to him, correcting the team’s mistakes during a brutal section of the schedule isn’t about changing things, but perfecting the things the Mountaineers already do.
“We’re not going to do special stuff just based off of who we play, we’re going to go out there and be the same team we’ve always been,” Matthews said. “We’re not going to go out there and change the way we play for anybody. It’s really just stay us and don’t get out of what we do best. Really, just be who we are.”