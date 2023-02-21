MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia didn’t practice much leading into Monday’s 85-67 win over Oklahoma State at the WVU Coliseum after losing to Texas Tech on Saturday in Morgantown.
Bob Huggins instead acted less as the Mountaineers’ coach and more as a teacher, comparing the limited prep time between Big 12 matchups to being in the classroom.
“It was more of a lecture, you know what I mean?” he said. “When you were in class, sometimes you go down there and mess with them test tubes, but most of the time you sit in class and listened. That’s pretty much what they did.”
The Mountaineers (16-12 overall, 5-10 Big 12) certainly heard what the Hall of Fame coach was saying -- “It would’ve been hard not to hear me,” he said -- as they bounced back from the disappointing showing the game prior against the Red Raiders to blow out the Cowboys in an important league matchup.
WVU’s defense was key -- the Mountaineers scored 28 points off 18 Oklahoma State turnovers and allowed just two 3-pointers on 19 attempts -- but the offense wasn’t too shabby either.
Erik Stevenson had 23 points, Tre Mitchell hit a new WVU career high with 22 and Kedrian Johnson added 12, despite battling foul trouble throughout the game.
Huggins called it “our best defensive effort of the year,” and went on to say it was “probably our most complete effort of the year.”
“We had a long talk about basically what we’ve got left, what happens if we win and what happens if we lose,” Huggins said. “I was really disappointed in our effort the prior game. ... I just think they were ready because they know they gave one away prior. We’ve got three more to go and now we’ve got to see what we can do with those three.”
WVU showed more effort and fight Monday, from the defensive intensity throughout, to high-flying dunks from Mitchell and Mohamed Wague, to a little kerfuffle the two teams had midway through the second half. And it paid off.
“I think energy is the word. Energy and intensity, focus -- they all go hand-in-hand,” Stevenson said. “Like I said after Saturday’s game, we just didn’t have it as a team and we had it today and it showed. We need to continue to do this and bring it into Allen Fieldhouse.”
WVU was in the “last four byes” of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s bracketology leading into the loss to Texas Tech, and had slipped to No. 32 in the NET rankings and No. 26 in the KenPom Ratings following the defeat.
As of Tuesday morning, the Mountaineers were the last team in Lunardi's “last four byes," listed along with Oklahoma State, Boise State and Memphis. Seven other teams in the conference were projected to make the NCAA Tournament, with Texas Tech in the “next four out” category. Oklahoma is the other Big 12 team projected to miss out on the big dance.
WVU also moved back up to 26th in the NET and 23rd in KenPom after Monday’s games.
The team is knowledgeable about where it stands in part because of lectures like the one held prior to the game against Oklahoma State, and in part because Stevenson stays on top of bracketology and sends it to the team “probably too much.”
The Hall of Fame coach doesn’t mind that, though.
“If it keeps Erik busy and out of my business, I’m all for it,” he said.
The Mountaineers will get a few days off before heading to No. 3 Kansas for a 4 p.m. ET game Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. WVU lost 76-62 to the Jayhawks on Jan. 7 at the Coliseum as part of a five-game losing streak to open Big 12 play.
“I think the biggest thing we’ve got to do is get our legs back,” Huggins said. “We’re not going to do anything tomorrow and we may do a little bit more on Thursday and then go light again on Friday. We’ve got to have legs.”
WVU has three more regular-season games remaining -- the trip to Kansas before continuing on to No. 23 Iowa State and returning home for the regular-season finale against Kansas State on March 4 in Morgantown.
The Big 12 Tournament is set for March 8-11 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
So what do the Mountaineers need to do from here, according to their resident bracketologist?
“We’ve got three more games to play,” Stevenson said. “We’ve got to handle business and we’re going to obviously try to win all three, and if we can win all three, we don't got to worry about anything. We’ve just got to keep playing, keep competing and do our best to come out with a victory.”