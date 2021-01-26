There is still plenty of time left in college basketball’s regular season, but as January winds down, hoop thoughts begin to drift to the NCAA tournament.
Since March Madness was canceled last year because of the onset of COVID-19, this year’s event is especially anticipated.
The 2021 tournament will be different than past years, though, as all 67 games will be played in and around Indianapolis to provide something of a bubble for participating teams.
The exact tourney field could change a good bit over the next six-plus weeks until Selection Sunday on March 14, but with each passing game the brackets become a little clearer.
After their thrilling 88-87 victory at the WVU Coliseum Monday night over No. 10 Texas Tech, the Mountaineers hold an 11-4 overall record and a 4-3 mark in Big 12 Conference play.
They are ranked No. 11 in the country in both the AP and coaches’ polls, though they are a little further down in the NCAA’s algorithm, called the NET, which replaced the RPI a couple years ago. The tournament’s selection committee will use the NET as a tool for selection and when it seeds the field.
After the win over the Red Raiders, WVU is No. 22 in the NET and is one of six Big 12 teams in the top 26 of those rankings, with Baylor No. 1, Texas No. 10, Texas Tech No. 14, Kansas No. 19, West Virginia No. 22 and Oklahoma No. 26. The next Big 12 programs after those six are Oklahoma State at No. 38, TCU at 100, Kansas State at 206 and Iowa State at 207.
The NCAA field won’t be seeded purely by the NET rankings, but that metric does give some insight into how things may fall once the NCAA tournament is seeded.
According to Teamrankings.com, which offers an array of statistical analysis, WVU is listed as having a 100% chance of making the NCAA tournament this year, with a 7.1% chance of getting in via the Big 12’s automatic berth by winning the league tournament and a 92.9% chance of using an at-large bid to enter the NCAA field.
Teamrankings.com also lists West Virginia’s most likely NCAA tournament seed as a No. 3. In addition, it gives WVU a 74.2% chance advancing to the NCAA’s round of 32, a 40.1% chance of making it to the Sweet 16, a 16.8% chance of getting to the Elite Eight, a 8.1% chance of earning a spot in the Final Four, a 3.3% opportunity of playing in the national championship game and a 1.3% chance of winning the NCAA title.
ESPN’s veteran bracketologist Joe Lunardi doesn’t predict opportunities to advance, but he does put together what he believes the 68-team bracket will look like. Lunardi will make continuing adjustments to his bracket up to Selection Sunday, and history shows he’s almost always very accurate.
This year he doesn’t have to worry about also speculating on location since all the games will be played in Indiana. There are still four regions in this year’s tournament, but that’s just for bracketing purposes and won’t affect game sites.
In this week’s bracketology, Lunardi projects that West Virginia will be a No. 4 seed, playing Belmont in the first round and then, if the Mountaineers advance, meeting the winner of No. 5 Florida State and No. 12 Toledo in the second round. The No. 1 seed in the WVU’s projected region is Gonzaga, and based on Lunardi’s s-curve, which the NCAA selection committee will also follow as best it can in seeding this year’s field, the Zags are the No. 2 overall seed and West Virginia is the No. 15 overall seed.
Seven of the Big 12’s 10 teams have spots in this year’s NCAA tournament, according to Lunardi. Baylor is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Texas, a No. 2 seed, No. 4 Kansas, No. 4 WVU, No. 5 Texas Tech, No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 8 Oklahoma State. TCU, K-State and Iowa State are the only Big 12 teams on the outside.
If the Mountaineers’ No. 4 seed holds, it would be the third highest the program has ever been awarded since the NCAA began seeding its tournament field in 1978. West Virginia was a No. 2 seed in 2010, when it advanced to the Final Four, and a No. 3 in 2016, when it suffered a first-round upset at the hands of Stephen F. Austin. WVU was also a No. 4 seed in 2017, and beyond that it has been a No. 5 seed in 1982, 2011, 2015 and 2018, a No. 6 seed in 2006 and 2009, a No. 7 seed in 1983, 1987, 1989, 2005 and 2008, a No. 9 seed in 1986, a No. 10 seed in 1998 and 2012, a No. 11 seed in 1984, and a No. 12 seed in 1992.
West Virginia also made 10 NCAA appearances in the 1950s and ‘60s, but those tournaments were regionally based and not nationally seeded.
The Mountaineers have made the NCAA tournament field 29 times over the years and hold a 31-29 record in those appearances. It appears tourney appearance No. 30 is becoming pretty much a lock for this March.