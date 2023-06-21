Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Best Virginia's Kevin Jones (center) defends against Herd That’s Jon Elmore during a West Virginia Region semifinal game in The Basketball Tournament last summer at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Jones is a former player for Bob Huggins at WVU and he went to the Final Four with the coach who submitted his resignation after a June 16 DUI arrest.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

When longtime West Virginia University men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins submitted his resignation after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence over the weekend in Pittsburgh, there was widespread reaction across the state and country.

Huggins, who had been head coach at WVU since 2007, garnered the attention of Pittsburgh police when they noticed his university-leased 2023 GMC Yukon Denali blocking traffic on Merchant Street off Ridge Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on June 16.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

