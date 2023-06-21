When longtime West Virginia University men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins submitted his resignation after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence over the weekend in Pittsburgh, there was widespread reaction across the state and country.
Huggins, who had been head coach at WVU since 2007, garnered the attention of Pittsburgh police when they noticed his university-leased 2023 GMC Yukon Denali blocking traffic on Merchant Street off Ridge Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on June 16.
Officers suspected Huggins was intoxicated and he was arrested after his attempts at the field sobriety tests, according to a criminal complaint filed on June 17 by the Pittsburgh Police Department. He was taken to a nearby police station where breathalyzer test showed Huggins had blood alcohol concentration of .210, officers wrote.
Huggins, 69, submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker on the night of June 17.
Thousands of Division I college athletes played for Huggins since Huggins began coaching in 1980.
Huggins compiled a 345-203 win-loss record at West Virginia and, since his coaching career began at Walsh University, Huggins has a 935-414 record. Huggins was enshrined into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2022.
Huggins led the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and one Final Four (2009-2010). The Mountaineers won the Big East title that year.
On that Final Four and Big East championship team was power forward Kevin Jones.
Jones, a 2022 WVU Sports Hall of Fame inductee, was one of two WVU men's basketball players to score at least 1,800 career points and tally 1,000 rebounds.
In a phone interview, Jones reflected on Huggins' resignation.
"Unfortunately I'm sad that it had to go down that way," Jones said. "Obviously he's a Hall of Fame coach and a Hall of Fame guy. He's a great person on and off the court. My initial thoughts? I'm upset, shocked, all of the above. That's my guy and I wish him nothing but the best in the future. I know this is just a certain phase in his life and I know that he will recover from this and hopefully this doesn't tarnish his legacy too much because he's done so many great things for people and the state of West Virginia and the university."
Jones said he was out of town when news broke of Huggins' resignation and he has not yet spoken to his former coach.
"I haven't reached out because I know he has a lot on his plate already. Once things die down, I'll definitely reach out to him to see how he's doing," Jones said.
Jones focused on the good memories he had while playing with Huggins.
"Number one was winning the Big East Tournament," Jones said. "I'm from New York so it was good to have friends and family there. But that embrace that I had [with Huggins] right after the final buzzer sounded, after hugging with your teammates, I still remember what he told me. He said 'I told you were gonna do this. This is why I recruited you here.' That's just one of the things I appreciate about him is that he was hard on us but also he understood everyone and knew when to turn it on and off."
On social media, former and current players offered their support to Huggins when the news broke.
John Flowers, who was Jones' teammate on the 2010 Final Four team, tweeted a picture of himself and Huggins with the caption, "Honored to say I was coached by a legend. Thanks for the life lessons #HuggyBear."
Jose Perez, a 6-foot-5 senior who transferred to WVU from Manhattan College, tweeted, "Huggs you changed my life since I step foot in Morgantown real rap things didn't go our way for sure but I'll always love you."
Junior Arizona transfer Kerr Kriisa tweeted, "Man.. I knew the dude for 3 months but felt like forever. Thankful for really believing in me and taking me as part of your family forever. Love u coach."
Jones said he was encouraged by the social media support for Huggins.
"I think a lot of people are like me who didn't want to see him go out that way," Jones said. "I think there are a lot of people in his corner as well. Not only just West Virginia. You're going to have the outside noise from people who don't know him or are looking from afar, but anybody who knows Coach Huggins knows the real him."
On Tuesday, Huggins' daughter, Jacque Huggins, posted to Facebook about her father's arrest and resignation.
An excerpt from the post reads:
"Now that we have had some time to process..I want to be the first one to say, i understand the severity of what took place. I also fully understand how it potentially could have, and does affect so many lives. People are human and people make mistakes. We are all guilty of that in some capacity. Let’s spread love and healing and not hate to someone who bleeds Gold and Blue for all of you.
"Mountaineer faithful, I just want to start out by saying what an unbelievable ride it’s been, thank you all for being the best fans in college basketball, and always packing the loudest house in the conference. I am forever grateful for your support of these teams and staff. They deserve it. I hope you continue to show this university what that looks like. The staff and this team are beyond deserving of your support.
"To Gordon Gee & your board, be better and do better. Throwing stones at glass houses is also not how to represent such a great University. Treating someone like they don’t matter after they have given their whole heart and soul to your University? You could have helped, but chose to turn your backs. Not only on him, on the guys, the staff, the boosters. Everyone. You’re the classless ones, the cowards, the backstabbers and most of all hypocrites," Jacque Huggins wrote.
With Huggins' resignation comes the search for a new coach and there has been widespread speculation about who will be hired.
Jones has no speculation, he just hopes the university hires the right person for the job.
"I have no clue what might happen," Jones said. "What I would love to see happen is one of the assistant coaches, who are already there, be the interim coach for the season since the guys who are there already have a rapport with them. Not saying they won't skip a beat obviously missing a Hall of Fame coach but I think the transition would be easier for this season with guys they have a rapport with. Depending on how the season goes, then you look for new coaching options next year. That's how I would like to see it go."
Aside from Perez and Kriisa, the Mountaineers have three other transfers on their roster — RaeQuan Battle (Montana State), Jesse Edwards (Syracuse) and Omar Silverio (Hofstra). Per NCAA rules, the players have less than 30 days to re-enter the transfer portal after Huggins' departure.
Jones said it's a tough situation for those players.
"It's hard," Jones said. "Everything happened so quickly. I'm sure their heads are spinning just like everybody else's but even more because they're actually connected to the situation. I would just say don't jump the gun regardless if Coach Huggs is there or not. I think the university will still support them if they play for the team. We have a great team still, regardless. I think you don't want to break that up. I know guys have to do what they need to do for themselves but I'm the type of person that if I commit to something I'm going to see it through."
Huggins is a WVU alumni as he played for the Mountaineers from 1975 until 1977. He began coaching under coach Joedy Gardner in 1977 before taking his first head coaching position in 1980 at Walsh University. Huggins was 27 years old at the time.
After his time at Walsh, Huggins took an assistant job at the University of Akron before he became the head coach at the University of Cincinnati in 1989.
Huggins resigned from his job at Cincinnati in 2005 following pressure from then-president Nancy L. Zimpher after Huggins was arrested for DUI in 2004. Huggins pleaded no contest to the DUI charges.
After Huggins resigned from Cincinnati, he took a year off before accepting the head coaching job at Kansas State in 2006. Huggins was then hired at WVU a year later.