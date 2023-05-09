MORGANTOWN -- Fairness West Virginia, a statewide civil rights organization that advocates for LGBTQ people, has responded to comments made by West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins in an interview with a Cincinnati radio station on Monday.
In an appearance on 700 WLW’s Bill Cunningham Show, Huggins used a homophobic slur to describe Xavier fans. He later issued a statement apologizing for the comments.
Fairness West Virginia says there’s “no excuse for that kind of language,” and that the apology was “a good first step.”
“Coach Bob Huggins embarrassed his team, his university and Mountaineers everywhere yesterday by casually using a homophobic slur and disparaging transgender people in a radio interview,” Fairness West Virginia said in the statement. “It’s well known that this slur has been a tool to torment and harass our community. There is no excuse for using that kind of language in the year 2023.
“Coach Huggins’ words are particularly painful because he is loved by thousands of West Virginians, including many LGBTQ people. Thousands of young Mountaineers look up to coach Huggins, and this week they saw their role model using slurs and demeaning another team for their faith. His apology was a good first step, but now he needs to show us that his words are not empty.”
Fairness West Virginia -- the statewide civil rights advocacy organization dedicated to fair treatment and civil rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer West Virginians whose mission is to ensure LGBTQ people can be open, honest and safe at home, at work and in the community -- offered its services to help WVU athletics better understand the consequences that come with comments like the ones Huggins made.
“One of the most important things coach Huggins can do right now is to listen to the people he has hurt,” the organization’s statement said. “Our team will gladly offer our time to help the WVU athletics department learn more about the impact of his comments and to understand the harm that these slurs cause. Ultimately, though, it’s up to coach Huggins and university officials to make amends and prove to our community they understand the seriousness of this harmful rhetoric.
“You can draw a direct line through history from this dehumanizing language to the growing wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation that is sweeping across our country. Lawmakers in coach Huggins’ own state have introduced bills to ban rainbows from the classroom and to ban drag queens from performing in public, just to name a few. Our community has increasingly been under attack, and we desperately need leaders who understand that hate has no place in West Virginia -- including on our basketball courts.”
Huggins, who compiled a 399-127 record as the coach at Xavier’s rival, Cincinnati, from 1989-2005, was asked during the interview about the transfer portal class he has assembled, which is largely considered one of the top in the country, and if he had “poached any Xavier guys to come play for West Virginia.”
“Catholics don’t do that,” Huggins said.
He then added: “I tell you what -- any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything. ... What it was was all those f**s, those Catholic f**s, I think was what it was.”
Huggins later issued a statement apologizing for the “completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for,” and that “I must do better, and I will.” He said in the statement he will “fully accept” the consequences for his words and actions.
The university has not yet announced any punishment Huggins will face. In a brief interview with WTOV9-NEWS9 during a coaches caravan stop in Wheeling on Monday, WVU athletic director Wren Baker said he had spoken with Huggins briefly, but did not provide more details in addition to the statement WVU athletics released after Huggins’ apology. Huggins was not at the caravan stop.
“Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our university values,” the statement said. “Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the university and its athletics department.”
Huggins has been the coach at WVU since 2007, and is the winningest active Division I coach in the country. Huggins was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year.
Radio station 700 WLW did not respond to a request for comment.