West Virginia TCU Basketball

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins walks by his team's bench in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- Fairness West Virginia, a statewide civil rights organization that advocates for LGBTQ people, has responded to comments made by West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins in an interview with a Cincinnati radio station on Monday.

In an appearance on 700 WLW’s Bill Cunningham Show, Huggins used a homophobic slur to describe Xavier fans. He later issued a statement apologizing for the comments.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.