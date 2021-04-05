The West Virginia University men’s basketball team received a commitment from Florida International graduate transfer Dimon Carrigan Monday.
Carrigan, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound post player, figures to fill a defensive need as a rim protector for the Mountaineers after averaging 2.5 blocks in 24 games for FIU last season. He also contributed 6.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
Carrigan made his announcement via Twitter on Monday evening, tweeting two pictures of himself in a West Virginia uniform along with the words, “154% committed.”
The announcement is yet another in a series of roster news since the team lost 75-72 to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 21. Sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride and junior guard Sean McNeil and senior guard Taz Sherman have all since declared for the NBA Draft with all three also reserving the right to return to college. Junior point guard Jordan McCabe and junior forward Emmitt Matthews each entered the transfer portal with McCabe landing at UNLV.
Finally, senior forward Gabe Osabuohien announced that he would accept the NCAA’s offered extra year of eligibility and return to WVU next season.
Carrigan is yet another forward to add to the mix along with the expected return of Mountaineer junior Derek Culver as well as Isaiah Cottrell, who was injured in thi, his true-freshman season and is expected to be back next season.