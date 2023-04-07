Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- Former West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Billy Hahn died Friday afternoon at age 69.

“I have known Billy since the early 1970s when I visited Maryland as a recruit, and he was my host for the weekend,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “From there, I ran into Billy constantly on the recruiting trail over the years before I hired him at WVU in 2007.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.