Former West Virginia center Oscar Tshiebwe is transferring to the University of Kentucky after spending the first year and a half of his college career with the Mountaineers.
Tshiebwe announced his commitment to the Wildcats via Twitter on Sunday evening.
"I am grateful for the time I spent at West Virginia, and the lessons that I learned." Tshiebwe said in his tweet. "I’ve spent a lot of time praying to God to help me make the best decision for my future. I am excited for this new chapter of my life. I will continue my career at the University of Kentucky #BBN."
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Tshiebwe will enroll in classes at Kentucky for the second semester, making him eligible to practice with the Wildcats for the remainder of this season. Expected changes to the NCAA transfer rules could mean he can make his debut for Kentucky at the beginning of next season without any additional time.
Also according to the Herald-Leader, Kentucky head coach John Calipari had recruited Tshiebwe in high school -- even hosting him for an official visit -- before Tshiebwe signed with WVU.
On Jan. 1, WVU coach Bob Huggins announced Tshiebwe's departure from the team and the Leader-Herald reports that Kentucky was one of the first schools to reach out to Tshiebwe with a video conference. Illinois, Miami and NC State were the three other schools to do so.
While with the Mountaineers, Tshiebwe played in 41 games and started 40 of them. He averaged 11.2 points per game in 2019-20 and 8.5 points per game this season. Tshiebwe accumulated 433 points, 365 rebounds, 36 blocks and 27 steals in his almost two years at WVU.