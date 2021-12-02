Saturday isn’t homecoming in Morgantown, but for one man, it might as well be.
Radford coach Darris Nichols, a former point guard at West Virginia, will bring his Highlanders into the Coliseum for a game against the Mountaineers. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.
For Nichols, who was born in Radford, Virginia, the year as a whole has been a homecoming. He was hired as the head basketball coach at his hometown university after serving as an assistant at Florida for the past six years. Nichols was on the staff a year ago when the Gators came into Morgantown and defeated WVU 85-80.
So, while Saturday won’t be the first time Nichols has coached against his alma mater, it will be a bit different as a head coach and in a game without crowd restrictions. On Thursday, Nichols said that any trip back to the Coliseum is a special one.
“It’s like a second home to me, so it’s special when you go up there and see a lot of familiar faces and people that have helped you in your career and in your life,” Nichols said. ”That’s what makes it really special to me.”
WVU coach Bob Huggins inherited Nichols during Nichols' senior season when Huggins took the West Virginia job in 2007. Prior to that, Nichols played for former Mountaineer coach John Beilein.
Those two coaches are just two of the influences and resources Nichols has to draw from as he has begun his tenure at Radford.
Still, as he tries to put his own stamp on a new program, Nichols said that while he has absorbed ideas from nearly every stop he’s made as a player and as a coach, implementing his own style is the priority.
“People always ask me who I’d consider myself more like … I don’t know, I’m more like myself,” Nichols said. “I’ve taken things from all the coaches I’ve played for and worked for, figured out what I’ve liked and tried to build my philosophy on that.”
According to Nichols, that includes trying to diversify and accelerate Radford’s defensive strategies, utilizing more full-court pressure and half-court defensive versatility.
The Highlanders are off to a 4-4 start, with two of those losses coming to in-state powers Virginia and Virginia Tech. Radford will roll into Morgantown on a three-game winning streak and that includes an 88-75 win over Eastern Kentucky, an opponent the Mountaineers beat 80-77 last week.
“I’m just trying to continue the tradition they’ve had,” Nichols said. “Obviously, I grew up here and I’m familiar with the success of it. I’m putting my own stamp on it, trying to play faster than they have in the past, picking up full-court and playing different defenses in the past. Just trying to continue to have a great environment here.”
As for the differences between being an assistant and becoming a head coach for the first time, Nichols said there have certainly been adjustments.
“You always think you’re prepared, I think I prepared the best I could, but once you get thrown into it, it’s different,” Nichols admitted. “On a day-to-day basis, you’re dealing with a lot more people than you are as an assistant and I think that’s the biggest thing I had to adjust to.”
Just 35 years old, Nichols has already tasted success at nearly every stop of his coaching journey thus far, including stints at Northern Kentucky, Wofford and Louisiana Tech before his run at Florida. His reputation as a budding coach earned him the 18th spot on an ESPN list of the 40 best coaches under the age of 40 published in May of 2020.
There’s no telling where the road may take Nichols as his head-coaching career gets underway, but for now, he feels right at home. And he’ll likely feel that way on Saturday, too.
“I’ve always been the type of person where, ‘Home is where the ball bounces,’” Nichols said. “When you’re in this industry, you’re never really around family. Now I’m around family, but I’m not around family. The stress of the job, the demands of the job still prevent you from doing certain things, but being able to stop by your mom and dad’s house for five or 10 minutes, that’s the beauty of it.
"It’s still a demanding job, no matter where you are, but I’m fortunate that I can do that without having to hop on a flight or drive for five hours.”