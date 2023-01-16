Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- There hasn’t been anything free coming West Virginia’s way when the Mountaineers have stepped to the free throw line since the start of Big 12 Conference play.

WVU has shot 60.8% from the charity stripe against league opponents. The Mountaineers are now 0-5 in Big 12 play, with four close losses.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

