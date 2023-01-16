MORGANTOWN -- There hasn’t been anything free coming West Virginia’s way when the Mountaineers have stepped to the free throw line since the start of Big 12 Conference play.
WVU has shot 60.8% from the charity stripe against league opponents. The Mountaineers are now 0-5 in Big 12 play, with four close losses.
“I think it’s an obvious area that we need to work on,” WVU forward Tre Mitchell said after his team’s 77-76 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. “Now, me personally, I just had a day, you know? I don’t plan on continuing that. I plan on getting in the gym and doing something about it. But everybody has to do it. You can’t force people to get into the gym and shoot free throws. It has to be their choice.
“It really comes down to how much you care about the dudes that are in the uniform with you and the name on the front of the uniform and whether you’re willing to sacrifice for those people. That’s what it comes down to.”
Mitchell had one of the rougher days at the line for the Mountaineers (10-7 overall, 0-5 Big 12) in Norman, Oklahoma. He was 1 of 4 shooting free throws and the team finished the game 8 of 16 -- going 0 for 4 in the first half and 8 of 12 in the second half, including 4 of 8 in the final two minutes of a one-possession game with chances to take the lead. Joe Toussaint and Jimmy Bell Jr. were 0 of 2 from the line in the loss.
In their Big 12 opener against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum, the Mountaineers shot 52.6% from the free throw line with 18 misses. They followed that with 60.7% at the line at Oklahoma State with 11 misses, 64.3% from the charity stripe against Kansas with 10 misses and 72.7% free throw shooting against Baylor with nine misses.
Overall in Big 12 play, WVU has missed 56 free throws on 143 attempts. The four losses outside of the 76-62 decision against the Jayhawks were by an average of 4.75 points.
WVU is now shooting 60.8% from the free throw line in Big 12 games -- last in the league in conference play. The Mountaineers have dropped to 69.3% from the line overall this season, which is only better than Iowa State’s 66.1% from the line for the season in the Big 12 and ranks 236th of 352 teams nationally.
The Mountaineers were leading the Big 12 in free throw percentage at the end of their nonconference schedule with a 73.9% success rate.
“There’s a lot of things you can think about. I don’t know that any of them are the answer,” Huggins, who has his players make 100 free throws before leaving practices, said after the loss at Oklahoma. “I think the first thing that people talk about, particularly with guys that are or have been good free throw shooters, is fatigue. I don’t know. I’ve had guys before that have played the whole game every game -- every game.”
While the free throw shooting has been magnified since the start of Big 12 play, the Mountaineers’ overall season free throw shooting percentage of 69.3% is right around the combined free throw shooting percentage for the previous 15 years under Huggins.
WVU made 69.5% of the free throws it attempted from the start of the 2007-08 season to the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. The best mark during that time came in 2017-18, when the Mountaineers shot 76.6% from the line and finished 24th nationally in the category. The worst came in the 2019-20 season, when WVU shot just 64.2% and finished 333rd.
The Mountaineers have twice finished in the top 100 in free throw shooting percentage nationally under Huggins. In addition to the 2017-18 season, WVU shot 72.1% from the free throw line in 2013-14 and ranked 93rd in the category. Five times the Mountaineers have finished 234th or worse nationally in free throw shooting in a season during that period.
The Mountaineers have shot higher than 70% from the line in a season six times in the 15 seasons leading into this one, including in the last two campaigns. WVU also had the program single-season individual free throw shooting percentage record broken during that time. Sean McNeil shot 88.9% from the line in the 2020-21 season.
This winter, WVU is attempting 23.8 free throws per game and making 16.5 free throws per game on average.
“Honestly, this is a little bit rough for us because we’re coming off of a game and then we didn’t do a whole lot the next day because I had to give them some rest,” Huggins said after the Oklahoma loss, when talking about fatigue and free throw shooting. “The NCAA says you have to give them one day a week rest. Well, they shouldn’t say that and let people schedule games in a two-day window before you play again.”
The Mountaineers are scheduled to return home for their next two games. WVU will face No. 14 TCU on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum before taking on No. 7 Texas on Saturday.