West Virginia’s frustration began to percolate practically from the opening tip of its 87-63 Big 12 tournament quarterfinal loss to Kansas Wednesday afternoon at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Mountaineers missed 13 of their first 14 field goal attempts and trailed 19-4 when the lid blew off at the 9:58 mark of the first half.
WVU’s Taz Sherman sliced down the lane, only to have his layup attempt blocked by the Jayhawks’ Jalen Wilson. An irate Sherman felt he was fouled on the drive, and his protest quickly drew a technical foul call from official Doug Sirmons.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins immediately marched out to midcourt to voice his displeasure and take up for Sherman.
Sirmons wasted little time hitting the WVU coach with one and then two technicals of his own, sending Huggins to the locker room with an ejection.
“I’m going to stand up for my guys,” stated West Virginia’s coach. “I have never not stood up for my guys.”
It was the first time Huggins had been tossed from a game since the 2018-19 season.
“He was definitely trying to defend us. That’s what he’s done all year,” added Mountaineer senior guard Sean McNeil when asked about the technicals. “It’s not my place to say whether the calls were right or wrong. My job is to play.
“The tech sequence was early. We had a lot of time left to play. We just couldn’t get it done.”
With or without Huggins, West Virginia had few answers for the sixth-ranked Jayhawks (26-6), who earned a spot in Friday’s semifinal against TCU (20-11).
Kansas led 41-19 at halftime, which was a season low for WVU in terms of first-half points. Sherman and McNeil, who normally combine to score over 30 points per game, each was scoreless in the first 20 minutes, going 0 for 12 from the field between them.
As a team, West Virginia made just 5 of 31 shots (16.1%) in the first half and its starting five mustered only two points in the first 20 minutes.
“Coming off the way I played yesterday, [the Jayhawks] were dialed in,” said McNeil, who had 21 points in Wednesday’s first-round win over Kansas State but was limited to just three points on a 1-of-9 shooting performance against KU. “The looks I got were contested, I thought, and I just didn’t hit them today. It was one of those days.”
Things improved a bit for the Mountaineers offensively in the second half (44 points on 14-of-27 shooting), but they were never good enough to put a serious scare into Kansas. The Jayhawks, who were the Big 12 tourney’s No. 1 seed compared to the No. 9 seed for WVU, outrebounded West Virginia 48-27 and had a 48-22 advantage in points in the paint.
The Mountaineers finished with two players scoring in double figures as Malik Curry had a game-high 19 points and Sherman chipped in 10, all in the second half.
“When my time is called, I go into the game and try to contribute and help the team as best I can,” noted Curry, who reached double figures in the scoring column in each of the last six games.
West Virginia (16-17) has probably seen its season come to an end. The NIT and CBI postseason tournaments are possibilities, even for a team with a losing record, but they appear unlikely for the Mountaineers this year.