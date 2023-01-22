MORGANTOWN - Frustrations are rising on the West Virginia basketball team after the Mountaineers 69-61 loss to No. 7 Texas on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers were coming off a win over No. 14 TCU earlier in the week that snapped a five-game losing streak and moved WVU from the ranks of the winless teams in Big 12 play, but the Mountaineers came out with a poor performance against the Longhorns in front of 14,141 fans in Morgantown to fall to 11-8 overall and 1-6 in conference play.
“It’s frustrating, man,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. “It’s frustrating, and what kills me is I sat here and said we’ll fix it. The people in the state of West Virginia, I told them we’ll fix it and I thought we were on that road to fixing it and obviously we’re not. It’s frustrating.
“I’m not the kind of person that wants to let people down. It hurts me to let people down and I feel like I’ve let the great fans in this state down. We had 14,100-some people here to play like that. I would’ve thought we’d be really jacked up for it. I didn’t see a lot of emotion or enthusiasm.”
The 61 points were the second-fewest WVU has scored in a game this season - the Mountaineers lost 67-60 on Jan. 2 at Oklahoma State - and it came after they thought they had turned a corner.
The Mountaineers did much of the same things that hurt them early in the year again on Saturday. WVU turned the ball over 20 times to Texas’ 13, after having a combined 18 fewer turnovers than its opponents over the four previous games. The Mountaineers finished with single-digit turnovers in two of those games after averaging 12.9 before than, including a combined 35 over the first two Big 12 games.
WVU also missed free throws at inopportune times against Texas and finished 13-of-18 in the game, with four of the five misses coming in the second half. The Mountaineers shot 60.8% from the charity stripe in their 0-5 start to Big 12 play but were 20-of-26 against TCU. WVU shot 38% from the field and 35% from 3-point range in Saturday’s loss.
“I know that Texas likes to pride themselves on defense, but the situation is we pick and choose when we want to play together, we pick and choose the moments we want to move the ball and we want to work together and we want to screen for our teammate to get him open, and we pick and choose the moments where we just want to say, ‘Forget about everybody else, I’m just going to try to do something myself,’” said WVU forward Tre Mitchell, who transferred from Texas in the offseason and finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and five turnovers Saturday.
“We’ve just got to start sharing the ball a little bit more and stay consistent with it. We see some success with it early on and we deviate from it.”
One of the most obvious turnovers came with roughly two minutes to play with Texas leading 65-61. Following a timeout, WVU failed to inbound the ball successfully - it resulted in a held ball going to Texas, and the Longhorns quickly made it a six-point game after that.
“We went over the stuff in the practice facility before we came over here for the game. What else am I supposed to do?” Huggins said. “We went over it several times in the practice facility. Those are things that we ran before successfully. You can only talk about and demonstrate a dribble pull so many times.
“It’s kind of like, you know, the kid you went to school with that sat beside you and he got the same teaching that you got, he got the same instruction that you got, he had the same book that you had and he didn’t do a damn thing - he just sat there."
Joe Toussaint, WVU’s most influential player off the bench this season who had averaged 13.7 points over the last three games, didn’t see action in the second half until there were under four minutes remaining. Huggins said that was “100% my fault,” that “Joe deserves to play a lot of minutes” and that “we’ve got guys that played that don’t deserve minutes.”
Meanwhile, Texas top scorer Marcus Carr started cooking in the second half. Nineteen of his game-high 23 points came over the final 20 minutes as the Longhorns took and maintained the lead to close out the 69-61 win.
“We just did a bad job,” Huggins said. “He’s a right-handed guy who loves to go right and we let him go right. He’s a guy who you want to force to the baseline so you can kind of try to swallow him up with size. We let him go where he wanted to. We did everything pretty much opposite of what we planned to do, what we drilled to do as much as you can drill on a day’s rest and a day.
“I don’t know what to do, man. It seems like we play every other day. If we work them the way I’d like to work them, they’re at least going to say they are [dead], whether they are or not, but probably they are. We have some guys that are pretty good film guys. We have other guys who it doesn’t mean a whole lot to them.”
WVU fell to No. 30 in the NET rankings and are still above only Texas Tech in the Big 12 standings - the Red Raiders remain the only winless team in league play, and the Mountaineers will head to Lubbock, Texas, for a 7 p.m. ET game Wednesday.
“[We have to] come to practice and work to get better. We can’t dwell on it,” said WVU point guard Kedrian Johnson, who had 22 points and six turnovers against Texas. “We’ve got plenty of games left. Just get better from this point.”