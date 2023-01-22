Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - Frustrations are rising on the West Virginia basketball team after the Mountaineers 69-61 loss to No. 7 Texas on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers were coming off a win over No. 14 TCU earlier in the week that snapped a five-game losing streak and moved WVU from the ranks of the winless teams in Big 12 play, but the Mountaineers came out with a poor performance against the Longhorns in front of 14,141 fans in Morgantown to fall to 11-8 overall and 1-6 in conference play.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

