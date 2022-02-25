The season has obviously gone anything but according to plan for West Virginia, but the atmosphere on Saturday promises to be anything but befitting a team that has lost 12 of its last 13 games.
On Friday morning, the Mountaineers’ game against No. 20 Texas in Morgantown on Saturday was announced as a sellout. The contest will tip off at 2 p.m. and air on ESPN2.
It was news to WVU coach Bob Huggins, who took to the microphone for a press conference at noon, and when informed he immediately commended the fans.
“I think it helps us a bunch,” Huggins said. “I think playing here in the Coliseum is really good for us. People have been wonderful. We could not ask for a better crowd, a better fan base.”
Whether a packed house at the Coliseum will make the difference in getting the Mountaineers (14-14 overall, 3-11 Big 12 Conference) out of the funk they’ve been in for the better part of two months remains to be seen, but at this point Huggins is searching for any advantage.
He’s hinted at massive lineup changes and inserting his freshmen for more minutes, but on Friday he seemed to shoot down the notion that he’d forgo the rest of the season to get the youngsters experience.
“I’ve never done anything in my life I didn’t try to win at,” Huggins said. “In my life. From basketball to academics to whatever the myriad of other things my father threw me into … no man, I don’t know anything else.”
To get back to winning, the Mountaineers will have to somehow overcome a Longhorns team that already owns a 74-59 win over WVU this season. Texas (20-8, 9-6) caught West Virginia at a good time, with leading scorer Taz Sherman, senior forward Gabe Osabuohien and freshman guard Kobe Johnson all missing the contest due to COVID.
Certainly that played into the result. While it has been a disastrous stretch of basketball for West Virginia, Huggins liked how his team competed in an 84-81 loss at Iowa State on Wednesday and believes a similar effort could be enough to finally get the Mountaineers on track.
“If we play as hard as we did the other night ... we’ve got to be able to finish a game,” Huggins said. “If we do what we did the other night we can beat anybody.”
In a league full of marquee defensive teams, Texas sits atop the heap, allowing just 58 points per contest, tied for fourth nationally and tops among Power Five teams. The Longhorns thrive on turnovers, having forced 437 of them (29th in the country) and their margin of plus-4 per game is good enough for 17th.
Utah transfer Timmy Allen leads Texas with an average of 11.9 points per game and is followed closely by Andrew Jones (11.1) and Minnesota/Pitt transfer Marcus Carr (11.0).
West Virginia point guard Kedrian Johnson did not play against the Cyclones with a hip injury. Huggins didn’t specify whether or not Johnson would play on Saturday, indicating only that he was still hobbled.
Huggins was asked about several other things on Friday as well, including his stance on a potential bid in a postseason tournament that isn’t the NCAA Tournament, i.e. the NIT or the CBI.
- He didn’t hesitate.
“I’d play all summer if we could,” Huggins said. “I think that’s how you get better. That’s why they call rookies rookies. They never experience what these older guys are experiencing now and the reality of it is we’ve got older guys but they haven’t played, or older guys that have played at a much lower level where there’s a couple hundred people in the gym. It’s been difficult for them.”
- Huggins also volunteered that he was on a recruiting trip on Thursday and listed the team’s needs moving forward as “everything.”
Yet Huggins believes the future is already somewhat bright with freshmen Seth Wilson and Kobe Johnson continuing to see more minutes and forward Jamel King and center James Okonkwo also getting time sporadically.
“They’re really going to be good,” Huggins said. “In some instances, they may be better on the floor than some of the older guys in certain things. It’s the experience thing and you can’t get experience if you don’t get any time, and seemingly it’s harder to win if you’re trying to give too much time to somebody who doesn’t have any experience. We try to do the best we can with it.
“We’ve got a heck of a freshman class. I think [Wilson and Johnson] are very good. I think James is really going to shock some people, and Jamel really shoots the ball and he’s got length for a perimeter guy and they’ve got the rest of the year and the whole summer to keep getting better. I think they’re a great start to fixing this.”