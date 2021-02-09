MORGANTOWN — The comparisons that are creeping into West Virginia basketball fans’ conversations were inevitable with more to come. Indeed, sooner or later, this year’s team may well start to be compared to the Final Four team of 2010, for there are similarities.
It’s not a long stretch to slip Deuce McBride into the clutch player role that Da’Sean Butler occupied, one who could shoot and was versatile enough to play with the ball or without it and who wanted the ball come clutch time.
Then there was Kevin Jones pounding the inside as Derek Culver does for WVU today, and you certainly can make comparisons between Joe Mazzulla from 2010 and Jordan McCabe. Coach Bob Huggins, in his own mind, seems to see Emmitt Matthews Jr. and/or Jalen Bridges evolving into sort of a combo like Devin Ebanks and John Flowers.
And as for shooting guards in 2010, he had Truck Bryant and Casey Mitchell while this season he is using Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil in similar roles.
But perhaps the two players who connect these two teams the most accurately aren’t those who gather up either headlines or statistics, but who equate into the attitude that Huggins injects into his best teams from above … a tough guy with a defensive-minded attitude that is as blue collar as a denim shirt.
On this year’s team, that is Gabe Osabuohien, whose role is defense first and foremost and who does it with an unmatched work ethic, much the same as Cam Thoroughman performed his task with that Final Four team.
I tracked Thoroughman down in Bismarck, North Dakota, which is where Marathon Petroleum has him headquartered these days.
He was forgiven if the welcome wasn’t warm, for it’s hard to have a warm anything when the temperature outside the door is lingering at “minus 25,” as he said.
Knowing that, Thoroughman was even forgiven for missing WVU’s trip to South Dakota to open the season this year.
“I was in Florida for Thanksgiving,” he said, quite understandably, probably enjoying time with his 5-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter.
Now Thoroughman gained the reputation of being a tough guy on Huggins’ team when he played … and has a lot of video to prove it.
There is a video on YouTube.com from the 2008 NCAA Tournament victory over Duke from the closing minute of the game when Duke was trying to come back and Gerald Henderson took a cheap shot push in the back of Thoroughman, hoping to draw a retaliation.
He got what he asked for: Thoroughman turning and running right over Henderson, who may have flopped a bit but who nonetheless hit the floor with a loud bang.
“It was late and they were trying to pull off a miracle to beat us at that point and maybe he thought that could draw a reaction; or maybe he was frustrated. I guess you could say it was cheap because it wasn’t necessary,” Thoroughman said. “I really think he was just trying to get a spark out of me.”
Amazingly, there was no foul on either incident.
And there was the game when Notre Dame tough guy Luke Harangody and Thoroughman both came down with a rebound, Harangody on Thoroughman’s back, which was a bad place to be because, moments later, Thoroughman had flipped Harangody over onto his face.
“Those videos have followed me ever since,” Thoroughman admitted.
By now, of course, everyone remembers Thoroughman as Huggins’ on-court extension, but they really don’t know how that came about and the story isn’t in any way like you think it is.
First of all, it was John Beilein who recruited Thoroughman out of high school, and to see how Thoroughman’s career went, he was anything but a Beilein-like player.
“In high school — Huggs never believed it — I was a point guard on my high school basketball team. Honest,” Thoroughman said.
“When Beilein recruited me I think he imagined me as being like Joe Herber, that type of player. That’s obviously not who I turned out to be through injuries and other things.”
Thoroughman wasn’t even urged to become the player he became by Huggins.
“He did not approach me. Quite honestly, if I didn’t choose to become the player I did at West Virginia, he would have probably asked me to go somewhere else,” Thoroughman admitted. “The reality is, we had a really good team, a lot of talented people. I’d have had a hard time cracking the lineup, so I had to become what I did.
“It was me realizing it’s this or somewhere else and I didn’t want to go anywhere else. Those are some of my best friends. We just had a group chat today. I wanted to get on the court to play and I wanted to help my team win.
“I knew there was an opportunity to accomplish those two things through the role I played. I wasn’t the fastest, the strongest or tallest or best athlete, but I knew if I did those things that no one else wanted to do, that would get me on the floor. Gabe fills some of those roles … those not so glamorous, not so pretty roles.”
Huggins had always had a player or two like Thoroughman or Osabuohien, a complete team player who didn’t look at the box score but did look at the standings and carried only about the W’s and L’s.
Huggins, of course, knew what he was doing with Osabuohien, whom he took as a transfer from Arkansas to shore up the defense on his team and to give it a shot of adrenalin, much as Thoroughman gave the Mountaineers when he was with them.
“He reminds you a little bit of the way I played,” Thoroughman admitted. “Offense is not necessarily his forte. He does give a lot of energy to the game when he’s out there. He’s always making things happen by doing a lot of the little things, like taking charges.”
And Osabuohien also is willing to take a foul in pursuit of stealing the ball, deflecting a pass or stopping someone from grabbing a rebound or making an easy shot, just as Thoroughman did in his time.