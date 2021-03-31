The West Virginia men’s basketball team finally got a little bit of good news in terms of its personnel.
Senior forward Gabe Osabuohien, the team’s defensive ace and prototypical glue guy, announced on the Final Four Podcast that he is taking the NCAA’s offered extra year of eligibility and returning to the Mountaineers next season.
Osabuohien didn’t do much in terms of scoring, averaging just 1.7 points per game, but was invaluable on the defensive end where he proved equally effective in matching up with guards and forwards. He finished second on the team in steals with 41 while and assists with 62 while contributing 4.4 rebounds per contest.
“First off, I did lose [to Oklahoma State] on senior night and I can’t go out like that,” Osabuohien said to podcast host and former WVU player John Flowers. “And just the way we went out in the tournament, it’s unfinished business. We’ve got a whole year to come back, get better, add more pieces that we need and work with the piece’s we’ve got now and do something special. Unfinished business -- I’m coming back for sure.”
Osabuohien’s decision came after some other announcements to either leave the program via the transfer portal (junior forward Emmitt Matthews, junior point guard Jordan McCabe) or test the NBA draft waters (senior guard Taz Sherman, junior guard Sean McNeil). Both Sherman and McNeil still have the option to return to WVU or enter the transfer portal.