Basketball Hall of FameHug

Bob Huggins arrives for the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on Sept. 10 in Springfield, Mass.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — It wasn’t, Bob Huggins was assuring the reporter on the other end of the line as he sat in a Chicago hotel room the other day, all about him.

Yes, he understood that two days earlier he was the one wearing the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ring on his finger along with his Hall of Fame blazer. And yes, it was he at the podium giving thanks and making a speech in which he finally could see life through a rear-view mirror.