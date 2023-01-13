Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins opened his Zoom with reporters on Friday ahead of the Mountaineers’ game against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma, with a statement on the departure of longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison, before saying he wouldn't answer further questions on the matter.

The Mountaineers parted ways with Harrison on Thursday after 16 seasons on staff under Huggins at WVU.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

