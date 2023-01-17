Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - Larry Harrison -- a longtime associate head coach with West Virginia's men's basketball team with whom the school announced it was parting ways on Thursday - issued a statement addressing his departure Tuesday morning on Twitter.

“Thank you to the numerous players, boosters, media, alumni, coaches, friends and fans that have reached out to me over these past days,” Harrison wrote in the post. “I wish I had an explanation to share with you in regards to my unforeseen dismissal but I do not. However I can assure you that I am not the subject of any NCAA criminal or other investigations or violations. I read the university’s statement that the decision was made in the best interest of Mountaineer basketball. I can only assume that some important people believe that to be true.”

