West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison (right) looks on as head coach Bob Huggins instructs his team during a Big 12 Conference basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 21, 2022.
MORGANTOWN -- Larry Harrison, the longtime associate head coach with West Virginia's men's basketball team with whom the school announced it was parting ways on Thursday, issued a statement addressing his departure Tuesday morning on Twitter.
“Thank you to the numerous players, boosters, media, alumni, coaches, friends and fans that have reached out to me over these past days,” Harrison wrote in the post. “I wish I had an explanation to share with you in regards to my unforeseen dismissal but I do not. However I can assure you that I am not the subject of any NCAA, criminal or other investigations or violations.
"I read the university’s statement that the decision was made in the best interest of Mountaineer basketball. I can only assume that some important people believe that to be true.”
Harrison, through his agent, KMG Sports Management, declined additional comment to HD Media.
Harrison was in his 16th season on staff at WVU under Bob Huggins, with the last 13 of those as associate head coach. He also spent eight seasons with Huggins at Cincinnati and was in his 24th season overall working with the Hall of Fame coach as a member of his staff.
Harrison has been to 16 NCAA tournaments and three NITs. He went to the Final Four once with Cincinnati in 1992 and to the Elite Eight twice, in 1993 and 1996.
He was part of the staff on the 2010 Big East championship team at WVU and coached in 10 NCAA tournaments with the Mountaineers. That included the 2010 Final Four and five Sweet 16s.
“To Mountaineer Nation: Thank you for your loyalty, support and friendship over the last 15½ years,” Harrison wrote in the post. “We had some great times! Remember our first year, 2007, when we advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with wins over Arizona and Duke; taking over the city of Indianapolis at the Final Four or my personal favorite, winning the Big East Tournament! I will always cherish the years of ‘Press Virginia.' Thank you for the cheers and being the loudest house in the conference!
“To the players, both past and present, remember I’m a phone call away and like always, ‘Coach Harry got your back.’ You have my continue love, loyalty and support.”
On Friday, reading a statement to begin a video news conference with reporters ahead of WVU’s game at Oklahoma, Huggins called the decision to part ways with Harrison “a difficult one,” and that “the decision was made in the best interest of Mountaineer basketball.” He declined further questions.
Huggins said Thursday night on his radio show that he wasn’t as involved with the decision as he was portrayed to be, and when asked for further comment Friday on the decision Huggins said, “There’s not anything else to say.”
In the statement announcing Harrison’s dismissal, WVU said it would begin a search for a replacement immediately. On Monday, the Mountaineers announced the addition of DerMarr Johnson as a new assistant coach.
Johnson, who played a season under Huggins in Cincinnati before a professional playing career, will begin his duties with the Mountaineers once all policies and procedures for new hires at the school are complete, according to a release announcing his hiring.
WVU is coming off a 77-76 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday. The Mountaineers are scheduled to return home for their next two games. WVU will face No. 14 TCU on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum before taking on No. 7 Texas on Saturday.